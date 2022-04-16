News

Kaduna train attack, mind-boggling –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Nigerian governors have described the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, which claimed many lives, injured many and several others kidnapped, as mind-boggling. Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the state governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who led a two-man delegation of the forum to Kaduna State to commiserate with the government and people of the state, attributed the attack to the 2023 general elections.

Fayemi, who is also governor of Ekiti State, expressed worry at the state of security in the North West. He wondered whether the attack was the handwork of some enemies of the state government or its governor who, he said, is transforming the state. The governor called for proactive action against the bandits, adding, “we as governors must join hands with the president to deal ruthlessly with the bandits …as you have always advocated.”

According to Fayemi, the primary purpose of the government is to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizens, regretting that “the impression in the minds of most Nigerians presently is that nothing is being done by the security agencies in the country to bring an end to this.” He announced a donation of N50 million on behalf of the governors to the victims of the attack. Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, disclosed that 61 Kaduna State indigenes involved in the attack were still recuperating. Among the victims from the state, according to the governor, are a top government official and his eightmonth pregnant wife.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogunsan extols Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Says “You are technocrat par excellence”   The Chairman of Executive Group, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has written a heartfelt birthday message to the Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr. Kazeem Obafemi Hamzat, who clocks 56 today.   In the statement issued Saturday, Ogunsan, who is also a Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), described […]
News

NIMASA, NiMet to provide services for vessels’ movement on Nigerian waters

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

With climate change and its increasing intensity, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) have resolved to provide services that would aid the movement of vessels on Nigerian waters. The agencies also initiated joint efforts to close the gaps identified by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) during its last […]
News

Buhari condemns gender-based violence In Nigeria

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he stands by Nigerian women as they observe the 16-day activism against gender-based violence (GBV). The campaign began on November 25, the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women, and would end on December 10, the World Human Rights Day. The President said his confidence in their ability stays […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica