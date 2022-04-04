News

Kaduna Train Attack: NLC, FEPPPAN, commiserate with TUC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has commiserated with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the death of its Secretary General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi, who were killed in the Kaduna train terror attack.

 

A statement signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, said the news was received with utmost shock, and added that it was most unfortunate that till now, it was difficult to establish the actual number of casualties and travellers caught up in the tragedy.

 

He said: “The message by the terrorists and bandits is crystal clear, no one is safe anymore anywhere in Nigeria, whether by air, road or on the train. This must be the ultimate wake up call for government. “

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

