Kaduna Train Attack: One victim in critical condition after shooting incident –Negotiator

One of the passengers abducted when terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train is now in critical condition following a shooting incident in the camp of the terrorists. The passenger, Mallam Mohammed Al’Amin, is said to have been shot and fatally wounded by a terrorist guarding them in the forest. And he is battling between life and death. One of the negotiators and spokesman to Sheik Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, said the shooting took place on Monday during a “friendly exchange of fire at the forest between the terrorists guarding the victims and preventing them from possible escape.”

Tukur, however, confirmed that Al-Amin was alive but in a critical health situation. The negotiator said: “Even though such an incidence that resulted in the shooting can happen, it could also be intentional act from them for the purpose of sending a message. Killing of their victims is something we know they can do.

“I know what is in this crisis and that is why I keep emphasising that President Buhari must be prepared to take painful decisions, painful compromises if they are really committed to securing these innocent victims alive. “Cases of emergency such as this doesn’t require unnecessary bureaucracy. I can confirm to you that the said passenger has been shot.”

