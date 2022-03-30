Kaduna train attack questions our capacity to govern – Govs

Nigeria’s governors have said that Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train by armed bandits has put a question mark on the capacity of the nation’s leaders to govern.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Dr. Kayode Fayemi in a statement, said the acts of violence in the country are becoming too regular, and described the train attack as one too many.

Fayemi stated that the nation’s leaders owe the victims of the attack and their relations an apology.

He, however, stated that if the intention was to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they would not succeed, describing the attacks as ugly phase in the nation’s experience, which he believed would come to pass.

The governor commended the bravery of the nation’s security forces in curtailing the havoc the attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers.

He told them that the governors “would continue to drum our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness. We recognise the enormous risk you take every day.

“The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive, instead it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them.”

He called on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on the rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.

