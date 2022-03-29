Kaduna Train Attack: Resign now Afegbua tells Buhari

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, following the worsening state of insecurity kidnappings and bloodletting in the country.

Afegbua, who accused the Buhari-led administration of hypocrisy, noted that they have destabilised the country, broken the cord of unity and lost its roadmap for effective leadership.

The PDP chieftain, who condemned the bombing, killings and abduction of passengers in the Kaduna-bound train in Monday night, said it was proof that President has failed Nigerians woefully and should step aside to save the country from further harm as a result of his inability to protect the lives of the citizens whom he was constitutionally bound to protect.

He said: “Nigeria has been destabilised by this Buhari-led presidency, creating poverty, distributing hunger and circulating insecurity. Our military has been heavily overstretched, permanently on their toes, trying to piece together a country that is torn apart by nepotism, selective amnesia, cronyism and mediocrity.

“Never, and I repeat, never has Nigeria been this dehumanised and traumatised in our over 62 years of independence. The Buhari-presidency has finally broken the chord of our unity and solidarity, polarising the country, rendering the system prostrated, and delivering poor leadership to the chagrin of all.

“The Kaduna-bound train attack is one bare-faced example of a presidency that has lost its compass and leadership roadmap. It is inhuman, agonisingly pulsating, and markedly wicked to continue to render condolence messages when the opportunity to arrest the situation is right within the purview of the government.

“The train attack is the height of crass incompetence and failure of government to pursue its statutory responsibilities as encapsulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Once a government is unable to execute and fulfil its responsibility of ensuring welfare and security to lives and property, such a government has no business being in contention. In saner climes, such a president would ordinarily resign his position and apologise to Nigerians for failing to live up to its expectations. A failed president has no business in government.

“A president that has led the country to the precipice, rendering its citizenry comatose, killing productivity, and appearing helpless to solving the multiplicity of problems confronting it, has no business being in government. A train attack with several deaths is a further confirmation that the country has gone bunkers.

“The failure of government has become monumental, but sycophants, renters and professional coupon clippers, would rather praise-sing in a very patronising tone to gain the attention of Mr. President. No sector in the country seems to be working; the power sector is down, the economy is in shambles, insecurity has gotten to almost irredeemable proportions, while unemployment and job losses have become the visible tell-tales of a system that is eternally dysfunctional. Instead of rising to the occasion, what we hear from the presidency’s publicists are often weather- beaten rhetoric’s, scare-mongering, blame game and false accusation of opposition parties with subject-matters that are exclusively within the confines of governmental responsibility.

“As a government that ought to be on top of its game, the APC-led Federal Government has shown its urge for injustice and politics of exclusion.”

