Kaduna Train Attack: Resign or Face Sack, NYCN, CSOs Tell Amaechi

The National Executive Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and a coalition of Civil Society Organisations have asked the minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi to resign or face sack for what the groups described as insensitive declaring his 2023 presidential ambition even as the nation is still in mourning over the dastardly train attack in Kaduna.

The NYCN and CSOs stated that at a time the minister was supposed to be in a sober mode of seeking solutions to the pains of the grieving Nigerians and particularly the affected families of the attack, he was participating in a political event for the promotion of his selfish ambition.

The duo made its stance known in a communique released on Monday in Abuja at the end of its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) in conjunction with a coalition of civil society organisations.

Part of the communique read by Solomon Adodo, President, NYCN indicates thus:

”While the NYCN and a coalition CSOs have nothing against Rt. Hon. Amaechi’s aspiration, his actions is unconscionable, condemnable, reprehensible, irresponsible, distasteful, and disgraceful in the face of our national reality and mood.

”It is tantamount to dancing on the graves of the victims of the train attack, and celebrating the pains of the abducted and the wounded.

The NYCN and CSOs are equally saddened that Hon. Amaechi who is supposed to take responsibility and lead the way in ameliorating the plight of the victims has rather thrown caution to the winds and shown no strand of care.

”We are frustrated that while we are spending our resources, and risking the lives of the youth leaders in trying to seek solutions to our national challenges politicians in the class of Hon. Amaechi who have failed Nigeria in the first place are working to force the country into fatal amnesia by trivializing a matter as serious as the Abuja-Kaduna rail track bombing.

”In all, the NYCN and CSOs are very disappointed that a leader of Minister Amaechi’s standing and experience could be this insensitive to Nigerians. We have always resisted the temptation to view him as a careless, arrogant, and unfeeling leader, as many of his critics argue.

”Sadly, however, the event of Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Port Harcourt points unequivocally in that direction as far as his true character is concerned.

”Since the only important thing in this country to him is his aspiration for presidency, he should therefore vacate the ministry of transport before worse disasters hit us.”

Consequently, the duo also issued some resolutions which include that the minister should apologize to Nigerians, and interface with the families of the bereaved among others.

