Kaduna Train Attack: Seven dead, 29 wounded, many abducted –Army Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has disclosed that seven passengers were killed with 29 others wounded and many abducted when a passenger train was attacked by terrorists in Kaduna on Monday. Even as another attack took place barely 24 hours later with terrorists hitting Gidan Station affecting a train heading to the nation’s capital, Abuja from Kaduna on Tuesday.

The terrorists placed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the tracks which forced the train to a halt. However, briefing journalists after a meeting of the Service Chiefs with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Irabor, said: “We have come to brief the President regarding the unfortunate incident of yesterday, where some criminals, bandits, had gone to lay improvised explosive devices on the rail-tracks and a passenger train was demobilised and seven Nigerians were killed, 29 others wounded and some were kidnapped; we are yet to establish the exact number.” Irabor assured Nigerians that security agencies would build on the lesson learnt from the incident, adding: “The challenge of insecurity is a constant one and so the defence and security agencies need to be on their toes 24/7.

This is unfortunate and we believe that the lessons out of this are what we need to build upon going forward. “I can, perhaps, use this opportunity to reassure the nation that based on the President’s directive; we will take every necessary action, not Kadunajust to apprehend those behind this dastardly act, but for them to also face justice. “Going forward, certainly there will be greater security for the nation and I will like to urge everybody to go about their normal duties.” Meanwhile, President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line; and that this be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line. He also ordered the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay. The President gave these directives in Abuja yesterday, after receiving briefs from the service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff. Others at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba; the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj- Gen Samuel Adebayo and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, in the State House.

He charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate. Buhari reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists urging them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon. The President said: “No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom. Like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet-to-bedetermined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.” The President commended the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response and emergency personnel who were responsible for the evacuation and treatment of the injured persons.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...