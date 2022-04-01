Kaduna Train Attack: SMBLF demands total war on terrorists

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has urged the Presidency to declare “a total war” against the terrorists “undermining the territorial integrity of Nigeria and making life difficult for citizens”. In a statement yesterday by Bassey Ewa- Henshaw (PANDEF/ South South), Sola Ebiseni (Afenifere/South West), Okey Emuchay (Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide/ South East), Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt Forum) and Ken Robinson, acting Coordinator, the SMBLF condemned Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train by terrorists.

The group said: “Declare a total war against these atrocious terrorists undermining the territorial integrity of Nigeria and making life difficult for citizens. “We strongly condemn the horrible and detestable assault on innocent Nigerians. This is another national embarrassment and a monumental indictment of the nation’s security architecture. “What these vicious terrorists have done by the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, the second of its type, is to say that they can take their madness anywhere, and at any time.

They are sending a message to the government and people of Nigeria of their absurdity, intent and determination. It further indicates that the nation’s security and intelligence network has either been overwhelmed or compromised. “Surprisingly, the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the security agencies could not be proactive by way of ensuring that proper security measures were in place to forestall such security breaches. “The primary duty of the government is the protection of life and property. Therefore, urgent and extreme steps must be taken to deal decisively with these terrorist groups.

“The government of President Muhammadu Buhari must rise to the occasion and declare a total war against these insane terrorists. “The security and intelligence agencies must evolve and effect proactive strategies and mechanisms to restore security in all parts of the country. “SMBLF emphasizes that the Buhari government must reassure Nigerians and the rest of the world that it is capable of guaranteeing the safety and security of life and property in all parts of the country.” The forum sympathized with the families of those killed in the attack.

