Kaduna train attack: Terrorists release 11 of 62 abducted passengers

After spending 75 days in the hands of their abductors terrorists who attacked and kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have released 11 of the remaining 62 victims.

The terrorists had killed at least nine of the passengers and abducted about 65 others when the attack took place on Monday, 28th March, around Katari and Rijana axis of Kaduna State.

Kaduna based publisher and Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Mallam Tukur Mamu disclosed on Saturday in Kaduna that after series of negotiations between the Federal Government and the terrorists, they were able to secure their release. He gave the names of the 11 victims released as: Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole and Amina Jibril. Others he said include: Najib Mohammed Dahiru, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace Aboy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

Tukur Mamu also said the released persons have been flown on the orders of President Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before reuniting them with their families. According to him, some retired Army Generals and a renowned professor also assisted in the release of the passengers.

Mamu who also quoted an insider source said, the male victims were released on health grounds as part of the request made by the negotiating team while the women who are among the vulnerable are part of the agreement reached with the abductors.

The publisher said: “It was expected initially that all the abducted women will be released in the first batch while negotiations for the release of the remaining victims will continue but according to another source that was privy to Saturday’s engagement with the abductors, they decided to cut down the number of women they initially agreed to release because of FG’s demand to include those with life threatening injuries/illnesses among the ones they released.

“The abductors have initially insisted that the only condition they will accept to start negotiating the release of their victims is when government release their teenage children unconditionally but Mamu insisted that no government will accept such bargain as they must also show signs of good will and make acceptable compromises too by way of releasing some of the victims.”

