News

Kaduna train attack: Terrorists release 11 of 62 abducted passengers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

After spending 75 days in the hands of their abductors terrorists who attacked and kidnapped passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train have released 11 of the remaining 62 victims.

 

The terrorists had killed at least nine of the passengers and abducted about 65 others when the attack took place on Monday, 28th March, around Katari and Rijana axis of Kaduna State.

 

Kaduna based publisher and Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Mallam Tukur Mamu disclosed  on Saturday in Kaduna that after series of negotiations between the Federal Government and the terrorists, they were able to secure their release. He gave the names of the 11 victims released as: Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole and Amina Jibril. Others he said include: Najib Mohammed Dahiru, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace Aboy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

 

Tukur Mamu also said the released persons have been flown on the orders of President Buhari to Abuja for medical evaluation and treatment before reuniting them with their families. According to him, some retired Army Generals and a renowned professor also assisted in the release of the passengers.

 

Mamu who also quoted an insider source said, the male victims were released on health grounds as part of the request made by the negotiating team while the women who are among the vulnerable are part of the agreement reached with the abductors.

 

The publisher said: “It was expected initially that all the abducted women will be released in the first batch while negotiations for the release of the remaining victims will continue but according to another source that was privy to Saturday’s engagement with the abductors, they decided to cut down the    number of women they initially agreed to release because of FG’s demand to include those with life threatening injuries/illnesses among the ones they released.

 

“The abductors have initially insisted that the only condition they will accept to start negotiating the release of their victims is when government release their teenage children unconditionally but Mamu insisted that no government will accept such bargain as they must also show signs of good will and make acceptable compromises too by way of releasing some of the victims.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why we declared lawmaker’s seat vacant, by Imo Assembly

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State House of Assembly, having sacked Mr. Tochukwu Okereke, the member representing Ngor Okpala state constituency for absconding from duty, has further explained why the seat was declared vacant. The Assembly noted that Okereke is not challenged by ill-health or any debilitating encumbrances, but is living hale and hearty at Abuja while abdicating […]
News Top Stories

Victor Attah attacks Obasanjo, accuses him of not being a democrat

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of not being a true democrat.   He also alleged that Obasanjo is the secret  hand behind the truncating of true federalism and sovereignty in Nigeria. Speaking in an interview on Arise Television,   Attah said the country would have […]
News

Police deny collaborating with touts to extort tricycle operators

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, has said the Police authorities had no knowledge of an alleged connivance of its men with touts to flout government’s order at Isi-Gate in Umuahia. Ogbonna, who disclosed this yesterday during an interview with our reporter who asked for a reaction on allegations that police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica