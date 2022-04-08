Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists threaten to kill kidnapped victims

The leader of the terrorists that attacked the Kaduna-bound train has boasted that the FederalGovernment knows what they need and, so, shouldcomeandnegotiate with them; else they will kill the remaining hostages. “We don’t need your money. The government has to come and speak with us. You know what we need; or else those with us will be killed. Killingthemisnothing to us,” he boasted. The terrorists have released a video of the Manag-ing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA), Alhaji Alwan Hassan. The video was recorded before the Bank MD was set freebyhisabductors, butwas releasedonWednesdaynight.

In the video, the leader of the group was heard calling on the Federal Government to negotiate with them or they will kill the remaining hostages. They did not, however, specify what their demands wereorwhattheywantedthe FederalGovernmenttodofor them. The video, which has already gone viral, shows the MD of the BoA in a white kaftan flanked by four members of the group who were all wearing camouflage and turbans, armed with AK-47 rifles. One of the group members who spoke in Hausa said: “We are the ones who abducted these people on the train. “We decided to release this man because of the honour of the month of Ramadan, and he is old.”

He noted that Alhaji Hassan “has been pleading with us to release him since we abducted him,” adding: “The government should know that the train attack is just a little of what we can do. We would let this captive be released to speak if he has something to say.”

TheMDalsospoke in Hausa, saying: “I was allowed to go because of my age. But I haveleftseveralabducteesbehind. The FG needed to look for the leaders of this group to negotiate the release of the other captives. The situation is bad and those who are still in captivity need immediate assistance.” But reports have emerged thataransomof N100million was paid before the bandits released the banker. Meanwhile, one of those injured during the attack on the train, Sergeant Muham-mad Haruna Funtua (rtd), has died from injuries sustained from the attack.

The ex-military officer died as a result of multiple injuries he sustained during the attack. He was said to have been shot in the head and chest when terrorists attacked the Kaduna-bound train last week. According to a source closetothefamily:“Hefought a good fight to stay alive but, unfortunately, he had to succumb to injuries.”

