News Top Stories

KADUNA TRAIN KIDNAP: Why we won’t deploy lethal force to rescue train kidnap victims, by Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he declined from adopting the option of deploying lethal military force for the rescue of the remaining victims of the Kaduna train kidnap because of its potential collateral damage. Buhari made this disclosure yesterday at a meeting with the representatives of the victims of the Kaduna train abduction at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President assured his guests that his government was doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the remaining abductees.

Condoling with the families of the victims and those who lost their loved ones, the President said since the March 28 abduction, the nation had joined them to endure a period of difficulty and emotional pains. He intimated the representatives of the families that in the immediate aftermath of the incident several actions have been taken by government to bring succour to the affected families and to prevent a recurrence in the country. Explaining his reasons for not deploying maximum military might for the release of the abductees, the President said: “I have been informed that at last count, there remain about 31 people in the hands of the kidnappers, and our determination is to work towards returning these 31 people to their families. ‘‘It is understandable that emotions typically run high, we have received several suggestions about the deployment of lethal military force in extracting those still being held in captivity. “This option has indeed been considered and evaluated.

‘‘However the condition to guarantee a successful outcome and minimize potential collateral damage could not be assured and therefore that course of action had to be reluctantly discarded. ”My primary concern is to get everyone released safely and unhurt.” The Minister of Transportation, Jaji Sambo, in his remarks, said in the first week of his resumption in the ministry, he met with the relatives of the victims of the Kaduna train attack, updating them of all the efforts the government is making to ensure safe return of their loved ones. He described the audience with the President as a manifestation of the efforts by the government to secure the release of all captives, and proof that ‘government was not resting on its oars. A representative of the victims of the train abduction, Alhaji Sabiu Mohammed, appealed to the Federal Government to assist the families in the release of their remaining loved ones still in captivity adding that they do not have the ransom the kidnappers were demanding.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps condemn attack on Ortom, say offenders must face justice

Posted on Author Reporter

  Members of the House of Representatives have condemned the attack on Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom. The lawmakers condemned the incident when the matter came up during plenary on Tuesday at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital. They described the attack on the governor as an indication of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 Status: I can’t hand over to my deputy, he’s a threat –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Adewale Momoh

•I’m not bothered, I’ve been sidelined before now –Deputy gov •12 aspirants obtain APC nomination forms for N258m Following the isolation of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, due to Covid-19 related illness, tongues had been wagging in the state, on whether the state helmsman should have handed over to his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, or […]
News

UTME: 80% of registration problems are candidates’ fault – JAMB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that prospective candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), were responsible for over 80 per cent of the problems they encountered during registration. JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the revelation during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica