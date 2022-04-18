Kaduna Train Terror Attack: Matters arising

On Monday, March 24 this year Nigeria witnessed a terrorist attack on a Kadunabound train by some criminallyminded elements. Nine persons were confirmed dead, a number of other passengers injured while more than 160 others were abducted and taken to unknown destinations by terrorists. New Telegraph sends its condolences to all the victims, their families, friends and well-wishers on the tragic incident.

We pray that the Almighty Father will, in His finite mercy, grant eternal rest to the dead while giving bereaved the fortitude to bear the irredeemable losses.

May the good Lord deem it fit to accelerate the healing and recovery of all the injured persons. Following the attack the operator of the train services, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) put on hold train services on the very popular Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

This therefore leaves travelling by roads as the main means of transportation for many people going to Kaduna. However, the already dangerous journey by road will undoubtedly not appeal to many who are acutely aware of the frequent reports of abductions and other criminal activities on that route. It is commendable that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba took it upon himself to physically inspect the security architecture put in place on the route by making a number of trips up and down the highway.

However, we would like to point out that more needs to be done to ensure continuous protection of road users on the route as it is the only way it can reassure the people that they can safely make their journeys without fear. It is also noteworthy that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the NRC to immediately resume operations on the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail route.

Unfortunately the presidential directive may precisely be of no effect just as the outpouring of emotions of the different stakeholders, including the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) without concrete steps being taken. Can the NRC immediately resume operations without finding a solution to possible future threats to the safety of lives and property of its passengers?

President Buhari has also gone ahead to give a directive that the comprehensive security arrangement for the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and that of Lagos to Ibadan be concluded. We note with displeasure that this is reactionary and could not pass for a proactive style of leadership.

Why wait for a terrorist onslaught to occur before issuing a directive regarding what ought to have been done much earlier? It is inexcusable for the country to have constructed such critical infrastructure, especially with largely borrowed money, without an advanced form of digital equipment capable of alerting the NRC and the security agencies.

We are disappointed that the terrorists reportedly struck between 7.30 and 7.45 p.m. But it was not till at about 10 p.m. that the Nigerian Army was able to respond to the call for help. A minute is a lot in the conduct of human affairs not to talk of more than two hours before rescue could be extended to the victims of a terrorist assault.

Why was the response time slow in Kaduna State, which apart from hosting some research institutes and aviation facilities, is home to a substantial number of the nation’s military institutions. Why was it only the Nigerian Army that participated in the rescue efforts?

What happened to the other security agencies? Why was the nation’s leading disaster management outfit, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) missing in action? Where were the State and Federal Fire Service? What was the basic security arrangement put in place by the NRC, which enjoys the privilege of what has always been referred to as the Railway Police Command?

New Telegraph is off the considered opinion that there should be a comprehensive investigation into terrorist onslaught of Monday, March 24 and that of the earlier one on the Abuja – Kaduna rail route.

The investigation should be handled by an independent body in order to be considered credible by the populace. The findings from the investigation should be internalised in the evolution of an improved security framework for the rail lines and other NRC’s facilities. But other measures should, for no reason, be delayed for the outcome of the inquiry.

While New Telegraph calls for the prosecution of the masterminds of the terrorist acts, it is important for the advanced technological equipment to be speedily installed to the help detect the criminally-minded elements and other trespassers in the habit of having unauthorized contact with the rail lines and related facilities.

No amount of technology could completely take the place of the human element. It is in this connection that the rail line-bearing communities be incorporated into the security framework for the rail lines and other NRC’s facilities so as to complement the technological device.

The involvement of the rail line bearing communities in the security framework will go a long way towards enhancing the safety of NRC’s assets as well as the passengers on all the railway corridors.

