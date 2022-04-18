Editorial

Kaduna Train Terror Attack: Matters arising

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

On Monday, March 24 this year Nigeria witnessed a terrorist attack on a Kadunabound train by some criminallyminded elements. Nine persons were confirmed dead, a number of other passengers injured while more than 160 others were abducted and taken to unknown destinations by terrorists. New Telegraph sends its condolences to all the victims, their families, friends and well-wishers on the tragic incident.

 

We pray that the Almighty Father will, in His finite mercy, grant eternal rest to the dead while giving bereaved the fortitude to bear the irredeemable losses.

 

May the good Lord deem it fit to accelerate the healing and recovery of all the injured persons. Following the attack the operator of the train services, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) put on hold train services on the very popular Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

 

This therefore leaves travelling by roads as the main means of transportation for many people going to Kaduna. However, the already dangerous journey by road will undoubtedly not appeal to many who are acutely aware of the frequent reports of abductions and other criminal activities on that route. It is commendable that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba took it upon himself to physically inspect the security architecture put in place on the route by making a number of trips up and down the highway.

 

However, we would like to point out that more needs to be done to ensure continuous protection of road users on the route as it is the only way it can reassure the people that they can safely make their journeys without fear. It is also noteworthy that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the NRC to immediately resume operations on the Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge rail route.

 

Unfortunately the presidential directive may precisely be of no effect just as the outpouring of emotions of the different stakeholders, including the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) without concrete steps being taken. Can the NRC immediately resume operations without finding a solution to possible future threats to the safety of lives and property of its passengers?

 

President Buhari has also gone ahead to give a directive that the comprehensive security arrangement for the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor and that of Lagos to Ibadan be concluded. We note with displeasure that this is reactionary and could not pass for a proactive style of leadership.

 

Why wait for a terrorist onslaught to occur  before issuing a directive regarding what ought to have been done much earlier? It is inexcusable for the country to have constructed such critical infrastructure, especially with largely borrowed money, without an advanced form of digital equipment capable of alerting the NRC and the security agencies.

 

We are disappointed that the terrorists reportedly struck between 7.30 and 7.45 p.m. But it was not till at about 10 p.m. that the Nigerian Army was able to respond to the call for help. A minute is a lot in the conduct of human affairs not to talk of more than two hours before rescue could be extended to the victims of a terrorist assault.

Why was the response time slow in Kaduna State, which apart from hosting some research institutes and aviation facilities, is home to a substantial number of the nation’s military institutions. Why was it only the Nigerian Army that participated in the rescue efforts?

 

What happened to the other security agencies? Why was the nation’s leading disaster management outfit, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) missing in action? Where were the State and Federal Fire Service? What was the basic security arrangement put in place by the NRC, which enjoys the privilege of what has always been referred to as the Railway Police Command?

 

New Telegraph is off the considered opinion that there should be a comprehensive investigation into terrorist onslaught of Monday, March 24 and that of the earlier one on the Abuja – Kaduna rail route.

 

The investigation should be handled by an independent body in order to be considered credible by the populace. The findings from the investigation should be internalised in the evolution of an improved security framework for the rail lines and other NRC’s facilities. But other measures should, for no reason, be delayed for the outcome of the inquiry.

 

While New Telegraph calls for the prosecution of the masterminds of the terrorist acts, it is important for the advanced technological equipment to be speedily installed to the help detect the criminally-minded elements and other trespassers in the habit of having unauthorized contact with the rail lines and related facilities.

No amount of technology could completely take the place of the human element. It is in this connection that the rail line-bearing communities be incorporated into the security framework for the rail lines and other NRC’s facilities so as to complement the technological device.

 

The involvement of the rail line bearing communities in the security framework will go a long way towards enhancing the safety of NRC’s assets as well as the passengers on all the railway corridors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

NASS and constitutionality of Buhari’s invitation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The increasing level of insecurity across Nigeria has been a source of concern to many citizens, including their representatives at the National Assembly. In recent years, millions of people have fled their homes, thousands have been killed and many more have been maimed as a result of violent conflicts in various parts of the country. […]
Editorial Top Stories

Insecurity: Time for Buhari to take charge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is no doubt that the security situation under President Muhammadu Buhari has reached an alarming state. From the North East to the North West, North Central to the South West, South East and South South, the country has continued to bleed as a result of this scourge. Apart from the issue of Boko Haram, […]
Editorial

Sports ministry and restart conditions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

At the weekend, the League Management Committee (LMC) rolled out financial regulation conditions for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) teams to submit season licensing applications which will be verified before a decision will be taken.   We recall that the elite domestic football league in Nigeria was officially transformed from amateur to professional cadre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica