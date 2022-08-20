Kaduna Train Terrorists release 90-year-old hostage, 3 others

Threaten to marry off 21-year-old Christian lady

The terrorists that kidnapped the Kaduna- Abuja train passengers on Friday released their oldest victim, 90-year-old Halimatu Atta. Mallama Atta was released alongside her daughter and two other passengers; an Islamic cleric, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji, aka M.S Ustaz and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga, an indigene of Sokoto State.

The terrorists were also said to have threatened to marry off another victim of the attack; a female Christian lady. Disclosing the development to journalists in Kaduna on Friday the negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu said; “I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.” He said “the four released victims just left my office. They said they came to collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead with the Federal Government to intensify efforts on their release as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic.”

Mamu however, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts and rescue the remaining victims in captivity as the terrorists threatened to marry the youngest female victim in captivity, 21 year old Azurfa Lois John the way Leah Sharibu was married off. He said “this is to alert the Federal Government that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu, are planning to marry her off any moment from now.

“I advise the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in particular not to politicize this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past, but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late,” he said.

