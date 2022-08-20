News

Kaduna Train Terrorists release 90-year-old hostage, 3 others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

Threaten to marry off 21-year-old Christian lady

The terrorists that kidnapped the Kaduna- Abuja train passengers on Friday released their oldest victim, 90-year-old Halimatu Atta. Mallama Atta was released alongside her daughter and two other passengers; an Islamic cleric, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji, aka M.S Ustaz and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga, an indigene of Sokoto State.

The terrorists were also said to have threatened to marry off another victim of the attack; a female Christian lady. Disclosing the development to journalists in Kaduna on Friday the negotiator and media consultant to Sheikh Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu said; “I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.” He said “the four released victims just left my office. They said they came to collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead with the Federal Government to intensify efforts on their release as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic.”

Mamu however, urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts and rescue the remaining victims in captivity as the terrorists threatened to marry the youngest female victim in captivity, 21 year old Azurfa Lois John the way Leah Sharibu was married off. He said “this is to alert the Federal Government that I can confirm through credible information at my disposal that if urgent action is not taken to immediately secure the release of the youngest victim of the train attack, a 21 year old Azurfa Lois John, the abductors as they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu, are planning to marry her off any moment from now.

“I advise the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in particular not to politicize this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past, but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hajj: Ogun promises to encourage intending pilgrims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State government says it will continue to encourage intending pilgrims to Mecca and Medina through the Hajj Savings Scheme that provides a long-term savings platform. Executive Secretary, Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OGSMPWB), Alhaji Salau Dauda, said this in Abeokuta while receiving the management of Jaiz Bank Plc. According to him, the […]
News Top Stories

Oil price hits $85.7, signaling hope for Nigeria

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

Oil producing countries, including Nigeria, yesterday, set for major profit overhaul, as the price of crude oil hits $85.07, the highest, in last three years. Brent oil, the global benchmark, topped $80 per barrel, two weeks, in what local observers, described as a good omen for the country, which majorly relies on revenues accrued from […]
News Top Stories

Tinubu may settle for ‘placeholder’ …as tension mounts in APC

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

All appears not to be too well within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the final choice of the party for an acceptable running mate to its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is as a result of the emergence of several camps within the APC said to be jostling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica