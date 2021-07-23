Business

Kaduna: Two Baptist school students escape from kidnappers

Mob lynches two gunmen

Two more students of the Bethel Baptist High School, who were kidnapped recently in Kaduna, Kaduna State, have escaped from their captors. This was an angry mob on Wednesday lynched two armed men at the Down Quarters, Kakuri in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state. About 120 students of the Bethel Baptist High School were recently abducted from their hostel in the Maraban Rido area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the rescue of the two students.

He said: “On 21st July, 2021, about 15:30hrs (3.30pm), the Kaduna Police Command got information from a good Samaritan to the effect that two students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were sighted and believed to have escaped from their captors.

“DPO immediately swung into action, got hold of the two students to safety. “During preliminary investigation, the students were identified as Emmanuel Mangwai ‘M’ (20) and Mathias Mangwai ‘M’ (16) both students of Bethel Baptist School, Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State who were kidnapped a fortnight ago. “The students stated that on Tuesday, 20th July, 2021, about 18hrs (6pm), they were asked by their captors to go and fetch firewood from nearby forest where they were held hostage.

“They, however, decided to take the opportunity of not being monitored and escaped to the Rijana community on Kaduna-Abuja highway. “The two boys are currently being medically examined at a police medical facility for onward reunion with their families while a tactical approach is being intensified to secure the freedom of the remaining students.” Jalige also confirmed the killing of the two gunmen by a mob.

He said: “The command had on 21st July, 2021 received a report through Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kakuri, that on the same date, about 15:45hrs (3.45pm), a mob pursued two yet-to-be identified gunmen from Barnawa axis to Down Quarters, Kakuri, where they were killed. “On receipt of the information, operatives were immediately mobilised to the area, sealed off the scene, reached the victims’ corpses and recovered two fabricated revolver pistols and three mobile phones. “The bodies were evacuated to the morgue at Gwamna Awan General Hospital for preservation as investigation into the incident has since commenced.”

