Kaduna: Two brothers killed in vigilantes, bandits’ gunfight

Two brothers were killed while several bandits were injured during a gun duel between bandits and vigilantes in Kaduna. The encounter occurred at Kerawa Ward of Igabi Local Government Area when the bandits invaded the village to kidnap residents. The bandits invaded the community in their numbers and started shooting sporadically. But the vigilantes mobilised and engaged them.

The ensuing gun battle left two members of the community dead, while several of the bandits escaped with gunshot wounds. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack. He said: “Security agencies will sustain patrols in the general area. “Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Gidan Maikudi hamlet, a herders’ settlement in Kerawa Ward of Igabi Local Government Area, in an attempt to kidnap residents.

“Local vigilantes in the community mobilised to repel the attack, and in the ensuing gunfight, beat back the bandits who withdrew with several casualties. “However, one resident, Alhaji Maikudu Husaini, was shot dead during the skirmish. His brother, Nafiu Husaini, also succumbed to gunshot wounds as he was rushed to hospital. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while offering his condolences to their families.”

