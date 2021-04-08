Sports

Kaduna unveils 2022 bid plan

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Kaduna state has unveiled plans to host the 2022 National Sports Festival. In a brochure released by the Kaduna state ministry of sports, the state governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai said they intended to raise the bar having hosted the 16th edition of the festival. “We have already commenced upgrading the facilities used in 2016 to meet contemporary standards,” he said.

“I hereby seize this unique opportunity to reaffirm our willingness and readiness to host the biennial event and plead with the council of sports approval of Kaduna state as host of the 2022 National Sports Festival.” Kaduna State is bidding to host the festival for the third time. It first hosted the third edition in 1977, and had another successful hosting in 2009. Some of the proposed venues are Kaduna club, Murtala square, Ahmadu Bello stadium, Kaduna township stadium, Murtala square, Kaduna state University.

