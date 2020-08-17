Kaduna: We own Kachia, Kafanchan, Zango, Hausa/Fulani declares

…demands own chiefdoms in Southern Kaduna

The Hausa-Fulani and Muslim community of Southern Kaduna have declared that they are the original owners of Kafanchan seen largely as the capital of Southern Kaduna.

This is as they also debunked the alleged genocide against the Christian natives of Southern Kaduna, insisting however that they are not settlers in the area.

Speaking on the backdrop of recent killings in Southern Kaduna and the reactions it has generated across the country, the Hausa- Fulani group said facts have been distorted for too long against them, alleging that, “Christian militia” of Southern Kaduna have grand plan to eliminate them from the area.

The also declared that they are the majority tribe in the area. Addressing a press conference yesterday, the Hausa- Fulani community under the auspices of Coalition of United Muslim Group, Kaduna State, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna, Nasihatu Ahlizzaman Southern Kaduna Muslim Forum and Zumunta Youth Development, Kasuwan Magani, said the Muslims constitute 40 per cent of the population and the Hausa- Fulani are the majority of the about 30 tribes that make up Southern Kaduna.

Speaking through their leader, Imam Kabir Kasim Kafanchan, they also claimed that, the Hausa Fulani are the original owners of the areas called Southern Kaduna, saying that, major Christian tribes laying claims to Southern Kaduna originally migrated from other northern states like Kano, Bauchi and Taraba.

Imam Kafanchan however asked the Kaduna State House of Assembly to enact a law stopping the Hausa- Fulani from being referred to as settlers in Southern Kaduna and called on the state government to create Chiefdoms for them in places like Kasuwan Magani, Kachia, Kafanchan and Zango Urban, which he said were founded by the Hausa-Fulani.

According to him: “The area has about thirty (30) ethnic groups in the eight LGAs that make us Southern Kaduna, among which include: Hausa-Fulani, Jaba (Ham), Atyap (Kataf), Kadara (Adara), Baju (Kaje) in addition to Nigerians from other part of the country.

The Muslims constitute about 40 per cent while the Christians have 60 per cent of the population. “Most of the major towns in Southern Kaduna were founded by Hausa Fulani; example, Zango, Kachia, Unguwan Rimi, Zankuwa, Kagarko, Jere and Jama’a (Kafanchan).

Hausa/Fulani are the largest single tribe in Southern Kaduna. In spite of this, they are always targets or victims of circumstances

