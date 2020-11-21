Kaduna’ll be hub web of long distance runners –Alli

The Technical Director of the Kaduna Marathon 2020, Yusuf Alli, has said Kaduna State will soon become the hub web of marathoners with the hosting of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for Saturday, November 21.

Alli stated this at the world press conference heralding the race that promises to be the first of its kind in the country. According to the retired athlete, with the marathon offering three different races at the same time; the 5km, 10km and the 21km, it will be the first time such will be happening in Nigeria. Alli stated that the route of the Kaduna Marathon was marked by one of the leading experts in the field and that the global standing of the race is such that it can be accepted as an Olympic qualifier.

He said that the Kaduna Marathon which would begin by 7:30am on Saturday would conform to international standards and would be run in a loop similar to that used for this year’s London Marathon. “I am happy and delighted to know that Kaduna is gradually doing the needful in terms of marathon,” he said.

“I can guarantee you that in the next four to five years, most of the distance race athletes in the country will probably come from Kaduna state. “The maiden edition of the Kaduna marathon is providing platform for the revival of the event.

The former national record holder, Abass Mohammed, ran 2 hours and 15 minutes in 1984 while the World Record in the same year was 2 hours 8 minute; this shows you that Kaduna has the chances of dominating the marathon event.”

He commended the Commissioner for sports, Professor Kabir Mato, for his continuous support in ensuring the Kaduna Marathon is a success. Meanwhile, the global governing body for athletics, World Athletics, recognises Kaduna Marathon as an event on its sporting calendar. The Deputy Governor of the state Dr Hadiza Balarabe was presented with certificates confirming this status in Kaduna by officials of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria led by its president, Olamide George.

