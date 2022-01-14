Arts & Entertainments

Kaffy: I'm grateful my marriage failed

Nigerian dancer and choreographer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, popularly known as Kaffy, says she is grateful that her marriage to Joseph Ameh crashed. The entertainer and Ameh, the music director, tied the knot in 2012. The union has been blessed with two children. But rumours later spread a few months ago that they had split.

Kaffy recently confirmed the rumours, adding that they had gone their separate ways. The dancer had also disclosed that the divorce was to ensure their individual growth. Speaking further in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the entertainer said she was grateful her marriage failed because she was blind and could now see.

“Failure is information not condemnation! Mine will be used to help those who want to do better and be better. Marriage can work but let’s all get off our high horses of wishful thinking and face the realities required to make it work” she wrote. “Those who know me know that i am more than a dancer. I explore my full humanity through dance. I am an advocate for human excellence and productivity. My marriage failed for so many reasons and I am grateful I failed because I was blind and now I see”. “Follow me and I go show you wetin I see so you won’t fall like me. And if you do… you shall RISE… I am KAFFY.”

 

