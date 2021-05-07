Arts & Entertainments

Kaffy shares inspiring story of her dance journey

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Dr. Kafayat Shafau- Ameh known by her stage name ‘Kaffy’ is a face that has consistently been celebrated in the dance, arts and entertainment industry in Nigeria for close to two decades now. Trademarked, by her energetic performance on stage as well as her versatility in other areas of arts including costume design and creative directing, Kaffy has many trophies to her name. She is the founder of Imagneto Dance Company, a Guinness World Record holder, an author, as well as a multi-award winner who has worked with top brands and artistes in the region.

As part of the new #FacebookCreators campaign celebrating creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms and beyond, the dance queen told her story as an artist and how she has used Facebook social media platforms to shape her career. Speaking about her early beginnings, Kaffy said she went into the dance space at a time when dancing was not only unacceptable as a career in Nigeria and had to face extreme opposition from family and friends, “It all got to that part where I was dis-daughtered, I lost friends.

I had friends who said ‘my mother said we should not play with you again because you are a dancer’… I chose dance when it was socially, culturally, religiously not acceptable to be a dancer. Dance had almost zero economic value.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I enjoy telling stories of how love rules affairs of men –Johnson

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH,

Nollywood producer and director, Femi Johnson, believes that the most important resources in Nollywood are talents, has overtime championed the campaign for talent development in Nollywood through his online teachings. The award-winning state director has worked on shows like Afric Magic’s Hus and The Johnson, Desperate Housewives Africa, Voice to Fame, Prayer Request and lots […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jobaa signs record deal with U.K based label JustJoJo Entertainment, releases new single

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria. The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an early age and started […]
Arts & Entertainments

Over new drama series on StarTimes excites movie lovers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Movie lovers across the country can have a huge sign to be excited as TV entertainment provider, StarTimes, has introduced fresh drama series to excite its subscribers with the best TV viewing moments. The new series, Black Money Love and Bridges of Love, air on Novela E Plus.Both are in addition to thrilling series, like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica