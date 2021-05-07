Kaffy shares inspiring story of her dance journey

Dr. Kafayat Shafau- Ameh known by her stage name ‘Kaffy’ is a face that has consistently been celebrated in the dance, arts and entertainment industry in Nigeria for close to two decades now. Trademarked, by her energetic performance on stage as well as her versatility in other areas of arts including costume design and creative directing, Kaffy has many trophies to her name. She is the founder of Imagneto Dance Company, a Guinness World Record holder, an author, as well as a multi-award winner who has worked with top brands and artistes in the region.

As part of the new #FacebookCreators campaign celebrating creatives who are using their arts to inspire millions across Facebook platforms and beyond, the dance queen told her story as an artist and how she has used Facebook social media platforms to shape her career. Speaking about her early beginnings, Kaffy said she went into the dance space at a time when dancing was not only unacceptable as a career in Nigeria and had to face extreme opposition from family and friends, “It all got to that part where I was dis-daughtered, I lost friends.

I had friends who said ‘my mother said we should not play with you again because you are a dancer’… I chose dance when it was socially, culturally, religiously not acceptable to be a dancer. Dance had almost zero economic value.”

Like this: Like Loading...