Kagara abduction: IGP deploys 4 MOPOL units, Special Forces

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other special forces in search and possible rescue of kidnapped students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the search and rescue operation will be conducted by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Niger Command. He assured of the operational readiness of the police, working in collaboration with sister security agencies, to rescue the abductees, and possibly bring their abductors to deserved justice. Twenty-seven students and 15 staff and their families of the college were forcefully taken to an unknown destination in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The IGP has assured the nation that the Force is irrevocably committed to the safe rescue of all abductees in the recent attack on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and other related incidents. “The IGP notes that a joint massive search and rescue mission involving the Police, the military and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families,” Mba said.

To give impetus to the rescue operation, the IGP has ordered the deployment of additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the Force, including four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department. One Police aerial surveillance helicopter has also been deployed.

The Police component of the search and rescue operation is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State who is effectively harnessing all the deployed resources and working in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in ensuring an intelligence- driven, focused and result-oriented ground and aerial surveillance in the rescue operations and to bring the perpetrators to book.

The IGP, while calling for calm, has enjoined members of the community to provide the Force and the security community with useful, relevant and timely information that can assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, Adamu Usman, has deployed the four units of PMF and Special Forces to the crisisprone local governments of Rafi, Shiroro Munya, Bangi, Lapai/Agaie. The COMPOL tasked the personnel to be civil with law abiding citizens while carrying out their assignment and remain firm and decisive with criminals who are threatening the safety of public space.

He called on the public to make available relevant information and assured that it would be treated with almost confidentiality. The state deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammad Ketso, assured the operatives of adequate support and welfare for effective and efficient operations in the state. In a similar situation, the Niger State Assembly yesterday declared that under no circumstances should the state government enter into any negotiation with bandits. Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Bawa Wuse, declared that the government will not fall under the ploy of negotiating with the bandits.

