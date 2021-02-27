Kagara abduction: Students, parents narrate their ordeal

Daniel Atori, Minna

The 11 days spent with armed bandits have been described as “hell” by Students, teachers and relatives of Kagara Government Science College in Rafi Local Government of Niger State, as they lamented that they were fed with beans during their stay with their abductors.

Some of the students and teachers looked weak and feeble could not walk nor speak as they were supported by health workers who profiled them.

At a few minutes past 5pm on Saturday, after the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello addressed journalists and family members in Government House, Minna, some of the students, said what happened was traumatic and like a dream.

According to Suleiman Lawal, a SS3 student: “We suffered so much in the hands of the kidnappers, I have never experienced such in my life. In fact, I thought I was dreaming because the torture was too much for us. I am happy now that we have been freed.

“They fed us with beans once daily and they gave five persons one sachet water to share and drink and that made us very weak. I don’t think I will like to go to that school anymore except there is enough security.”

Another student, who gave his name as Abdullahi Adamu, told our Correspondent: “We suffered a lot, no food, no water. Even when we were served, they gave us food in our hands without plates. And after eating we continued to trek again non-stop.

He added that: “At night and in the early hours of the day we are always cold. We slept outside and didn’t know where we were going. Once they come to us, they just beat us up to start walking if we don’t want to die.”

NEWS (pix: Soyinka)

Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject kidnapping of school children in the Northern parts of the country as a way of life, saying any state where child hostage takes place should be shut down in protest against the act.

Soyinka, who was reacting to the abduction of over 300 school children from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State, described recurrent abduction of school children in the North as a dangerous trend that must not be allowed to continue.

The renowned playwright and poet disclosed this shortly after award lecture and public presentation of his new book, titled “Chronicles of the happiest people on Earth”, which held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Soyinka, who lamented that the government and security agencies have failed Nigerians, said he did not know what else to recommend as panacea to the nation’s “abnormal times.”

He also advised that other neighbouring states as a matter of solidarity, should join the affected states to shut down .

The event was organised by Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Ogun State chapter in collaboration with the Abeokuta Club.

The octogenarian playwright said: “It is important that we remind ourselves and stress that these are abnormal times but, it seems to me any way as times of shirking of responsibilities in key areas.

“We cannot permit ourselves to accept the child hostage taking as a way of life. We just cannot continue in this fashion, something drastic and meaningful has to take place and it has to be collective.”

Comparing the children hostage taking with the effects of COVID-19, Soyinka said, if the virus could force the nation to shut down its activities, nothing should stop the affected states to register their displeasure by shutting down.

A keynote speech was delivered by Vice Chancellor, FUNAAB, Prof. Felix Salako on “trends in cattle management and concerns about food insecurity in Nigeria”.

Like this: Like Loading...