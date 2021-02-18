Kagara abductions: IGP deploys 4 MOPOL units, Special Forces

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu,has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other special forces in the search and possible rescue of the kidnapped students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the search and rescue operation will be conducted by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Niger Command.

He assured of the operational readiness of the police, working in collaboration with sister security agencies,to rescue the abductees, and possibly bring their abductors to deserved justice.

Reports say about 27 students and some staff of the college were forcefully taken to an unknown destination in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, has assured the nation that the Force is irrevocably committed to the safe rescue of all abductees in the recent attack on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and other related incidents.

“The IGP notes that a joint massive search and rescue mission involving the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families,” Mba said.

