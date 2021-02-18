News

Kagara abductions: IGP deploys 4 MOPOL units, Special Forces

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu,has ordered the immediate deployment of four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and other special forces in the search and possible rescue of the kidnapped students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the search and rescue operation will be conducted by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Niger Command.
He assured of the operational readiness of the police, working in collaboration with sister security agencies,to rescue the abductees, and possibly bring their abductors to deserved justice.
Reports say about 27 students and some staff of the college were forcefully taken to an unknown destination in the early hours of Wednesday.
“The Inspector-General of Police, has assured the nation that the Force is irrevocably committed to the safe rescue of all abductees in the recent attack on Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State and other related incidents.
“The IGP notes that a joint massive search and rescue mission involving the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families,” Mba said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: 131 new cases takes Nigeria’s infections to 56,735

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 131 new cases recorded on Thursday night. According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of people who have now been infected stands at 56,735 while 48,092 patients have now been discharged, with 1,093 patients losing their lives to the […]
News

ACFTA: FG rectifies agreement, to join $3.4 trillion market

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday rectified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otumba Niyi Adebayo, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he addressed participants at the third Technical Meeting of the National Committee on Export Promotion. Adebayo noted that the country export sector was poised to […]
News

Don’t allow people resort to self-help in Southern Kaduna, CAN warns FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has warned that citizens may have to resort to self-help as an alternative to protecting themselves and loved ones, if the government cannot put a stop to the killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, President of CAN, Samson […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica