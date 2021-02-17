Kagara abductions: Niger closes boarding schools

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the bandit ravaged areas of the state.

The governor said the action is necessary to save the lives of the students as the areas have already been taken over by bandits.

He said this after a brief meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Minna on Wednesday.

Bello also cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all necessary mechanisms to help in containing the situation as it is now out of hand.

