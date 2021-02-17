News

Kagara abductions: Niger closes boarding schools

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the bandit ravaged areas of the state.
The governor said the action is necessary to save the lives of the students as the areas have already been taken over by bandits.
He said this after a brief meeting with heads of security agencies in the state at the Government House, Minna on Wednesday.
Bello also cried out to President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all necessary mechanisms to help in containing the situation as it is now out of hand.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG: Dangote fertilizer crucial to agricultural agenda

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government yesterday said that Dangote Fertilizer Limited is crucial to the achievement of its agricultural transformation agenda, which it said is aimed at boosting food security in the country.   Besides, the construction of the fertilizer plant had been completed and was set for inauguration in the next few months. Minister of Agriculture […]
News

IGP to Amnesty Int’l: We lost 22 police personnel to extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…205 stations, other critical infrastructure damaged …insists operatives didn’t deploy excessive force The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said at least 22 police personnel lost their lives during the nationwide protests against the excesses of the now-disbanded Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). He also said a total of 205 police stations, including other […]
News

Kankara: Buhari’s govt will continue to work hard at protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians following the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by bandits. “We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release,” the former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State tweeted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica