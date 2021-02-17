News

Kagara abductions: ‘We won’t surrender Nigeria’s sovereignty’ – FG

…as NSA, IGP, ministers, others visit Niger

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

 

Following the abduction of students of Government Science College (GSC), Kagara in Niger State, a high-powered Federal Government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Maj. General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has visited Niger State.

The Federal Government, through its delegation on Wednesday, declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government will not surrender the country’s sovereignty to any group or individual disturbing the peace of the nation.

In a message to the governor and people of the state, the delegation which was in the state following recent bandit attacks, abduction of students and staff of the Government Science College, Kagara on Wednesday morning, disclosed that the Federal Government will deploy all resources at its disposal to ensure the release of all the kidnapped victims in Niger State.

The National Security Adviser, who noted that the incidents are becoming too frequent, stated that the Federal Government will deploy everything at its disposal, both kinetic and non-kinetic means and reconciliatory measures to ensure the students and other victims are returned safely.

Accordingly, he said: “The incidents are becoming too frequent. Within the span of 90 days, we have these incidents, one in Kankara and one here. These have given a lot of people the feeling that something has to be done and urgently.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to apply whatever it takes to make Nigeria safe and secured. We will apply the non-kinetic measures but although we are looking at non-kinetic measures. It does not mean that security won’t carry out their statutory measures, which is to safeguard the security of Nigerians.

“For as long as this government remains in this office, it will have no choice but to apply every measure to secure the lives of the people.”

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed expressed satisfaction over the immediate steps taken by the governor after the attacks, assuring that “the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state and country.”

