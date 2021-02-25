News

Kagara: Kalu wants FG to establish joint security committee

…as Bello says ‘FG has Abandoned us’

Chief Whip of the upper chamber of the National Assembly of Nigeria, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday called on the Federal Government, to as a matter of necessity, establish a joint security committee in Niger State and other troubled parts of the country.
Kalu made the call when he paid Governor Sani Bello of Niger State a sympathy visit at the Government House, Minna over the abduction of the Kagara school children and other security challenges in the state.
He used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity, establish a joint security committee in the state and other troubled parts of the country to be able to have the representatives of all the forces in the state united.
Accordingly, he said: “This will fast track getting back these innocent boys and girls as quickly as possible.
“We sympathize with you and we share in your grieve at the moment. We know what you are going through and this why am calling on the Federal Government to try to set up a joint security committee in your state to be able to have the representatives of all the forces stationed in the state to compliment the existing command in the state”.
In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello expressed concerns that the Federal Government has neglected its plans to rescue the abductees, adding that: “We have been left to our fate”.
This he, however, said has not dettered the state government from intensifying its efforts towards the rescue of the abducted 27 students of the Government Science College, Kagara.

