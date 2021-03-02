Kagara kidnap: What bandits told us, by students

 Kagara students
A few days after their release, students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, have revealed secrets they gathered about the bandits while in captivity.

 

One of the students, Suleiman Lawal, yesterday said the bandits claimed there was no way they could succeed in their attacks without the help of informants in all their targeted areas.

 

He said: “The bandits told us that their operations were always successful with the collaboration of informants who they pay huge amounts of money.

 

“They bragged with it that they have just started and that they have informants everywhere including in Minna and within the government. Before they attack any area or any location targeted for attack, they get enough information from the insiders.”

 

Speaking after they reunited with their families, Lawal said the bandits claimed they continued to thrive in their business because the insiders were willing to offer information because the bandits said “informants are well paid”. He added: “During the 10 days of captivity in the den of the kidnappers, they were very boastful.

 

They are mostly illiterates. The bandits claimed that their informants even kept them abreast of reactions trailing each kidnap. “They said, how can they successfully carry out their kidnappings without insiders? They said they don’t work alone but with informants within the environment they attack.

 

“Even as we were with them, they had information from different persons of reactions to our kidnap including security personnel and other members of the society. “During the attack on our school, some of our teachers and our students lost their laptops, motorcycles, handsets, among others, to the bandits.

 

But we all thank God, we all came back alive.” Lawal, however, called on the bandits to have a change of heart and drop the kidnap of innocent people and return to their former trade.

 

He also thanked the state for rescuing them from their abductors. Also, one of the staff of the college abducted alongside the students, Mohammed Musa Abubakar, said the kind of suffering they underwent in the hands of the bandits was unimaginable.

 

He said: “What we went through, I don’t wish it for my worst enemy. We went through a terrible experience that I can never forget in life.” Abubakar then thanked Governor Sani Bello for ensuring their safe return to their families.

