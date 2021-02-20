News Top Stories

Kagara students: Niger SSG, Sheikh Gumi meet bandits’ commanders

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

• We want our members released –Bandits

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane and foremost Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, yesterday called on commanders and members of armed bandits, who abducted Students of Government Science College, Kagara and Passengers of Niger State Transport Authority, to ensure their release.

They also appealed to the bandits across the state to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue and reconciliation for peace and security to prevail. The appeal, however, emerged as the bandits reportedly gave conditions for peace, demanding that authorities would need to release their men being held by security agencies. Bandits invaded Government Science College Kagara in Niger State and abducted 27 students, three teachers, two non-teaching staffers and nine of their family members on Wednesday morning.

Matane made the plea in Dutsen Magaji, Mariga Local Government Area of the state, while addressing bandits and their commanders, who have been terrorising the state. The SSG in company of renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Abubakar Gumi, further called on other criminal elements like the kidnappers and cattle rustlers to join in the peace dialogue process in order to put an end to the security challenges that have bedeviled the State over the years. He said: “Please, support the government to secure the release of the abducted passengers of Niger State Transport Authority and students of Government Science College, Kagara.

The unfortunate incidents in recent days call for sober reflection. “The government will continue to ensure the security of lives and property but there is the need for religious leaders and other stakeholders to embark on how to get the bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers to key into the peace initiatives of the government.” In his remarks, Gumi expressed optimism that dialoguing with the bandits would put an end to the current insecurity in the State and country at large. Sheikh Gumi reminded the Hoodlums that Islam is against taking the lives of innocent people and appealed to them to embrace peace by laying down their arms.

The Islamic cleric told the bandits that he would continue to discuss with the state government to explore whatever assistance and support government will give to them with a view to achieving the set objectives. Some of the commanders in their separate remarks applauded the state government for the peace process, stressing that it would go a long way in restoring peace across the state.

The bandits appealed to the state government to assist the release of their members arrested by security agencies and detained across the state for the peace process to thrive. The highlight of the occasion was the distribution of Islamic books to the Bandits by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi so as to teach them the doctrine of Islam.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

North Central tops drug cases 2019 – NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The North Central geo-political zone of the country recorded 517,711.69 cases to top the number of drug cases in 2019. That is according to the latest drug seizure and arrest statistics by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The zone was followed by South-West and South- South zones with 44,744.13 and 28,885.85 cases recorded respectively. […]
News Top Stories

Pro-Trump protesters storm U.S. Capitol, disrupt vote count

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

There was pandemonium in the United States yesterday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators stormed the Capitol, the complex housing the United States Congress and made their way into the Senate chamber, and halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. As a result of the breach, […]
News

CSOs caution Northern Elders on dragging Army into protest

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has described as uncharitable the call by a fraction of the Northern Elders and some politicians for the sack of Service Chiefs in the wake of the recent nationwide protests by young Nigerians, who are demanding an end to the excessive activities of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica