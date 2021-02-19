Metro & Crime

Kagara: Students, teachers, others to regain freedom soon- Gumi

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Following an intensified effort by government and mediators for the released of staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has on Friday assured that the abducted would be released soon.

He said while addressing journalists in Government House that with the information he has been receiving from government officials, security agencies and other stakeholders including Sheikh Ahmed Gumi: “There is great hope that the students would soon regain their freedom soon”.

He, however, appealed to parents to remain calm as his administration is not leaving any stone unturned through the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approach in resolving its security challenges.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Government House, Minna Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who led some of his members to dialogue with armed bandits in the forest, said it was a fruitful discussion and the abducted will be released soon.

He expressed optimism that there is hope for the release of abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara soon, adding that the outcome of their discussion was positive.

According to him: “I visited Niger State to continue my mission to see that we have peace, absolute peace in the whole Nigeria. Talking to the herdsmen, trying to listen to their grievances and see how we can stop this mayhem and carnage that is happening in the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NAF announces death of ex-CAS, Eduok

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday announced the death of the 12th Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok. The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, made the announcement in a statement. He said: “The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, […]
Metro & Crime

Herders attack Amotekun operatives in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…corps arrests cattle rustlers, herdsman Herdsmen yesterday attacked men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency otherwise known Amotekun Corps at Osi community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state. The operatives were attacked while attempting to arrest the herdsmen and their cows who destroyed crops on farmlands in the community. One of […]
Metro & Crime

Dud cheque: Ex-Oyo deputy chief registrar jailed three years

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court has convicted the former Deputy Chief Registrar, Mutiat Omobola Adio, for issuing a dud cheque of N1.5 million to an auto dealer. The judge, Justice Lekan Owalabi, on Friday, sentenced Adio, a former deputy chief registrar of Oyo State judiciary, to three years’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty through plea bargain. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica