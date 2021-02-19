Kagara: Students, teachers, others to regain freedom soon- Gumi

Following an intensified effort by government and mediators for the released of staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara, the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has on Friday assured that the abducted would be released soon.

He said while addressing journalists in Government House that with the information he has been receiving from government officials, security agencies and other stakeholders including Sheikh Ahmed Gumi: “There is great hope that the students would soon regain their freedom soon”.

He, however, appealed to parents to remain calm as his administration is not leaving any stone unturned through the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approach in resolving its security challenges.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Government House, Minna Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who led some of his members to dialogue with armed bandits in the forest, said it was a fruitful discussion and the abducted will be released soon.

He expressed optimism that there is hope for the release of abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara soon, adding that the outcome of their discussion was positive.

According to him: “I visited Niger State to continue my mission to see that we have peace, absolute peace in the whole Nigeria. Talking to the herdsmen, trying to listen to their grievances and see how we can stop this mayhem and carnage that is happening in the country.”

