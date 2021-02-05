KAI tortures, detains journalist inside Black Maria

Operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) yesterday beat and detained a journalist inside a Black Maria for filming their enforcement operation. The incident occurred at Meiran Bus Stop on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr. Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with Guild Press Limited, was assaulted by KAI officials who were angry that the victim recorded their enforcement operation. In a viral video secretly recorded in Black Maria, where the journalist was detained after he was beaten for daring to carry out his duty, Anaja explained that he was tortured and his ID Card was broken, even after he identified himself to the KAI operatives. He added that he was eventually released at Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has condemned the attack on Anaja. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said in a statement that the present administration in the state had a zero tolerance for any form of brutality against members of the public by any of officials or agents. Bello promised that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and all KAI operatives mentioned in the video would be interrogated on what transpired.

The commissioner also promised that any culpable KAI official would be punished. He added that the complainant would also be invited to come forward and substantiate his complaint and possibly identify the culprits who attacked him. Bello apologised to the victim, the management of the Guild Publishing Company and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). The commissioner also promised that such an unfortunate incident would not repeat itself.

