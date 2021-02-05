Metro & Crime

KAI tortures, detains journalist inside Black Maria

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) yesterday beat and detained a journalist inside a Black Maria for filming their enforcement operation. The incident occurred at Meiran Bus Stop on the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr. Benjamin Anaja, a journalist with Guild Press Limited, was assaulted by KAI officials who were angry that the victim recorded their enforcement operation. In a viral video secretly recorded in Black Maria, where the journalist was detained after he was beaten for daring to carry out his duty, Anaja explained that he was tortured and his ID Card was broken, even after he identified himself to the KAI operatives. He added that he was eventually released at Ikeja Along Bus Stop.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has condemned the attack on Anaja. The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said in a statement that the present administration in the state had a zero tolerance for any form of brutality against members of the public by any of officials or agents. Bello promised that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and all KAI operatives mentioned in the video would be interrogated on what transpired.

The commissioner also promised that any culpable KAI official would be punished. He added that the complainant would also be invited to come forward and substantiate his complaint and possibly identify the culprits who attacked him. Bello apologised to the victim, the management of the Guild Publishing Company and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). The commissioner also promised that such an unfortunate incident would not repeat itself.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

DSS operative assaults FAAN official at Abuja airport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Emmanuel Onani

It’s not true, says secret police A top official of the Department of State Service (DSS), Mr. Safiyanu Abba, has allegedly assaulted an official of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The assault allegedly occurredattheNnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He was said to have slapped the FAAN official who was […]
Metro & Crime

Two robbery suspects arrested inside septic tank

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Detectives attached to the Special Antirobbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, have arrested two suspected armed robbers who hid inside septic tank at Lekki area.   The suspects, Ismail Ayodele (26) and Ugochukwu Stanley (30), were arrested inside the septic tank where they hid after robbing residents of Osapa London Estate of their valuables and […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun appoints Ottun new Head of Service

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state. Until her appointment, Ottun was Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration. She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica