Kaiama turbaning: AbdulRazaq, Lawan, others day of honour

STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports on the recent turbaning of the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as Kaura Kaiama, which means the defender of Kaiama Emirate, by the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar, alongside Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Senator representing Kwara North, Sadiq Suleiman Umar, who bagged the titles of Magayaki Kaiama and Dan-Amar, respectively in an epoch-making event that attracted dignitaries from various walks of life across Nigeria

The ancient city of Kaiama, headquarters of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state, was literally agog and brought to a standstill on March 20, 2022, following a colourful royal turbaning of some dignitaries who have distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavour, including Kwara State Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, amid rhythmical trumpet blaring and colourful horse parade.

Expectedly, the artistically displayed by the locals received a loud ovation from the crème de la crème from across Nigeria who graced the occasion.

For Governor AbdulRazaq, the eventful ceremony would definitely be etched in his memory forever.

Indeed, it was a day of triumphant joy, glory and special recognition for the state’s helmsman who was turbaned, before a jubilant mammoth crowd, as the ‘Kaura Kaiama’, a special title rarely bestowed on non-indigenes, by the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar.

It was learnt that the high chieftaincy title of Kaura Kaiama bestowed on AbdulRazaq, which means the defender of Kaiama Emirate, was in recognition of his administration’s developmental strides not only in Kaiama Emirate, but also Kwara North Senatorial District and the state at large.

Interestingly, the governor was turbaned alongside Senate President Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who bagged the title of Magayaki Kaiama, and the Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Suleiman Umar, who also was enrobed as Dan-Amar, meaning the beloved Prince of Kaiama having hailed from the Emirate.

Some of the dignitaries at the epoch making event included principal officers of the Nigerian Senate; Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi and other principal officers of the Assembly; Senators Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) and Lola Ashiru (Kwara South); House of Representatives members from Kwara State; cabinet members led by Secretary to the state Government Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril; former Ambassador to Malaysia Nurudeen Muhammed, and Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mura.

The event was also attended by many first class traditional rulers led by Etsu Patigi Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party faithful in their numbers.

Delighted Emir

In his speech, the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar, said the awardees were chosen based on their rich contributions to the growth of the Emirate, particularly expressing his joy and gratitude for the honour of their presence.

“Your excellencies, the titles being conferred on you today are a token of the community’s genuine recognition and appreciation of your positive contributions to the progress of our Emirate and its people,” the Emir said.

The Emir, who spoke through Mutawali of Kaiama, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Umar, acknowledged the federal and state governments’ ongoing efforts at ensuring early fixing of the Kaiama-Kishi road project. It would be recalled that the state government is already working on a stretch of the over 64-km road that connects Kaiama to South-western Kishi town in Oyo State.

“We are aware of your frantic efforts to get the Federal Government to complete the Kishi-Kaiama road which was stalled before (the governor) took over the mantle of government in 2019,” he said. “Part of the success story of the renewed efforts of the governor, the distinguished Senator Sadiq Umar and other stakeholders and friends of Kaiama is the recent approval of over N24 billion by the Federal Executive Council for Kaiama-Kishi road project.”

Lawan impressed

Senate President Lawan, in his remarks, lauded the Emir and the people of the Emirate for finding him worthy of the title, and identifying with the performance of Senator Sadiq in the Senate.

“Today is historic for us. We have been bestowed with titles of Kaiama Emirate. To be specific, I have been turbaned as Magayaki Kaiama. I want to express my gratitude to our royal father and the emirate council for finding me worthy of this very important title,” he said.

“Your Royal Highness, I deliberately decided to drive from Ilorin to Kaiama through Kishi-Kaiama road which I know is not good. On Wednesday, last week, the Federal Executive Council approved the construction of this road to the tune of over N24 billion. I will start my work as Magayaki Kaiama by chasing for the funds available to the contractor to ensure that

this road is rehabilitated, In Shaa Allaah.” AbdulRazaq, for his part, thanked the Emir and the entire people of the Emirate for the honour done to him and the Senate President, saying the action would serve as a tonic for him to continue to improve the people’s well-being.

“On behalf of my family and the government of Kwara State, I express my profound appreciation to His Royal Highness the Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar (Kiyaru IV) and the entire people of this great emirate for honouring me with the title of Kaura Kaiama,” he said.

“We are similarly grateful to Your Royal Highness for honouring my brother, the Senate President, with the title of Magayaki Kaiama. This is a testament to the hospitality of the people of Kwara State.

“We take this honour as a tonic to do a lot more to change the narrative of underdevelopment that had plagued this part of the Great Old Borgu Emirate. I am proud to say that this administration has in less than three years constructed more asphalt roads in Kaiama than it met in the entire local government area.”

Some of these roads, according to the governor, are General Hospital Road; asphalt upgrade of the Emir’s Palace Road; Gweria Township Road; and the ongoing Kishi-Kaiama and Bani Township Roads. “We have fixed health centres and rehabilitated the water works. There are also dozens of school rehabilitation projects in Kaiama. For instance, we have turned around the Government Unity Secondary School,” he added.

The governor assured the people of Kaiama of his commitment to justify the royal confidence reposed in him by continuously working with the traditional rulers and the security agencies to make Kaiama and entire Kwara State inhabitable for criminal elements and putting in place necessary infrastructure to promote large-scale agribusiness.

Senator Umar said his turbaning alongside other awardees was a rare privilege, thanking the Emir for his love and support at all times. “Let me specifically thank the Emir of Kaiama who is not just my brother but also a source of support. He has turbaned me alongside the two gentlemen who I see as sources of inspiration and support to me because of their extraordinary strength of hard work, sacrifice, focus and progressive minds.”

Speaker hails governor’s performance

For the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the conferment of the traditional title of ‘Kaura Kaiama’ on Governor AbdulRazaq was a testament that the people of Kaiama and Kwara North in general recognise and appreciate the wonderful works the governor is doing across the region.

He said: “Heartiest congratulations to our amiable Governor, His Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on this well-merited title of ‘Kaura Kaiama’, an honour done on him by our father the Emir of Kaiama in recognition of the many unprecedented and massive works the governor is doing across the state, particularly in Kaiama and Kwara North in at large.

“Every part of the state especially the Kwara North has never had it so good, the governor has completely changed the narrative, giving our people a new lease of life with his deliberate and genuine investment into critical sectors of our development, from education to road, health, water, and other basic amenities as well as human capital development of our people.

This is why we as Kwara Northerners would continue to be grateful to God for giving us a governor like Mallam Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq, the difference is clear and everyone can see it and from all indications, the best is yet to come.

“On behalf of myself and my esteemed colleagues, I say congratulations once again to our amiable governor.” The Speaker also congratulated the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, and the Senator representing Kwara North, Pharmacist Sadiq Suleiman Umar who were also turbaned as ‘Magayaki’ and ‘Dan Amar’ of Kaiama Emirate respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...