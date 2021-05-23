News

Kaigama blast Nigerians over lies, use of abusive language

Catholic Arch Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has lambasted Nigerians over their excessive use of abusive languages, disrespect for one another, and for lying too much.

 

Kaigama in his Homily delivered at Parish of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday in Abuja, called on the Holy Spirit to help Nigerians achieve sincere understanding and unity but more importantly, be sanctified and consecrated in the truth.

 

While stressing that truth was crucial to Nigeria’s survival and progress, he used the occasion of Pentecost Sunday to appeal to Nigerians to allow the Holy Spirit fill their hearts so unity could be achieved in diversity.

 

He said: “By this feast today Jesus renews our baptismal and confirmation mandate with the Holy Spirit to enable us go into our world to bring peace, healing, reconciliation, unity, joy, love and salvation; not war, not violence, not immorality and not corruption. He wants us to

 

“The Spirit transforms, edifies, guides and teaches, as long as we open the doors of our hearts to let God in, and to embrace positive and transforming change. God does not force change on us.

 

“Our values must change for the better. Today, when someone shows you direction, helps to carry your handbag or opens the gate for you, he gives you this piercing look that seems to say, ‘Are you not going to financially reward me?’Today, it is easy to swear an affidavit to change one’s age, whether for a football career, NYSC purposes, or for getting a job.

 

“Our abusive language and lack of respect for one another especially in the social media is to say the least, unafrican. White lies are told as if they don’t matter.

 

Someone is telephoning from the back of his house but says he is just arriving Lagos! Parents fight dirty with school authorities in defence of their children who were perhaps justifiably punished for an offence.”

