Kaigama carpets Nigerian Christians, says they’re spiritually asleep

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said that Christians in Nigeria were more concerned with worldly affairs than in contributing towards building God’s kingdom. In a homily held at St. Martin’s Church, Lugbe, Abuja, the archbishop admonished Christians not to allow the devil distract or discourage them from doing something noble, be it small or big, for the Kingdom of God.

 

While lamenting that Christians in the country were in a spiritual slumber, he said there was the need for fervent prayers, given the issues of injustice, violence, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, embezzlement of public funds and cybercrime, which was increasing by the day.

 

Kaigama, who also called for fervent prayers for Nigeria and the world to be delivered from the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that prayer should not be about speaking in incomprehensible tongues, but the ability to be in the presence of God.

 

He said: “Many Christians are spiritually in a slumber; they are very preoccupied with the affairs of the world  that they become lukewarm and indifferent to things that pertain to their faith. Christians are challenged to be good seeds and shinning stars in a world of wickedness and corruption as well as to contribute materially in building God’s kingdom

 

. “Many of you in Abuja Archdiocese have been excellent in contributing to the building of parish houses, churches, buying of land, through generous donations, bazaars and harvest, tithes, seed sowing, etc., for which the archdiocese remains very grateful.”

 

The cleric further said that the spirit should teach Christians, “how to pray properly without ceasing, how to show mercy, and how to be active agents of evang

