Kaigama: #EndSARS protest symptoms of buried grievances, time bomb

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the ongoing protests by Nigerian youths as symptoms of a ticking time bomb and bottled up grievances over the poor governance structure in the country. Kaigama made this known while delivering his homily yesteray at St. Gabriel’s Chaplaincy, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Abuja, on the occasion of the World Mission Sunday titled; ‘Here am I, send me.’

The cleric, who advised the Federal Government not to turn a deaf ear to the yearnings and demands of the protesting youths, noted that poverty and social neglect were worse than the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed over one million lives globally.

While commending the youth for maintaining a peaceful protest, he said according to the first reading taken from the Book of Isaiah, prayers must be offered for priests, religious, catechists or lay missionaries who serve in the missionary fields to give hope to people and urge them not to lift up sword against the nation, or engage in war.

