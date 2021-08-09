Kaigama: Frequent strikes reflect poor govt attention to workers

News

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has said frequent strikes by different professionals in the country are indications that the government is not paying adequate attention to the needs of workers.

 

Kaigama, who made this known in a Homily delivered at St. Dominic’s Parish in Kwali, Abuja, yesterday, lamented the strike by resident doctors over poor facilities, pay and insurance benefits.

 

He said: “We now have the strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors compounding an already worrisome situation of hunger due to the escalating prices of food stuff.

 

“It has become normal for the government to dilly dally in finding the best solutions until people have died or suffered.”

