News

Kaigama frowns at stashed palliatives

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…condemns looting, burning of properties by hoodlums

…justifies same sex endorsement by Pope Francis

The Arch Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has raised eyebrows over the stashed palliatives in some states, despite the rising hunger in the country.

Kaigama in his Homily delivered on Sunday at St. Magdalene Parish, old Kutunku Abuja, also condemned the rising cases of arson and looting of properties by hoodlums and miscreants under the cover of the #EndSARS protest.

While raising concerns over the level of hypocrisy by some Nigerians, he said there was need to create a society that cares and love one another and does not consider any one as being useless. second class, an outcast; less valuable, less educated, less civilized or less human.

In his words: “I am very saddened by the news of uncivilized conduct of looting and arson that have gone on in parts of the country these past days. The youths embarked on a peaceful protest demanding an end to police brutality, the protection of lives,  decorum in conduct by those in authority, accountability, good governance, etc.

”Following the protests, some youths have been gunned down. Miscreants and hoodlums hiding under the #Endsars. movement  have destroyed  very valuable private and public properties across the country.

“I feel so sad about what is happening in our nation. We keep preaching love  over and over. We are very religious; we hear sermons, preached every Sunday in churches and in mosques on Fridays, yet we return home forgetting that we should be kind, patient, gentle and forgiving to one another.

“Look at what we do to one another. It is not just about the militants who kill, kidnappers who kidnap, bandits who terrorize, but how even we normal people treat ourselves or our neighbours.

“In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, miscreants and hoodlums are destroying everything they find. We saw foodstuff stashed in stores and not distributed to the hungry poor even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Where is the love we preach and hear about so often?”

 

On the recent endorsement of same sex civil union by Pope Francis, the Cleric maintained that the Pope’s action was done out of love for humanity as Jesus commanded, and not because he loves the sin in itself.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N/ Assembly works to strengthen anti-graft laws –Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the National Assembly is working on strengthening the country’s anti-graft laws. Omo-Agege made this declaration in Abuja, while receiving representatives of the Good Leadership Advocacy for Africa (GLAFA) in his office. He said the ninth Assembly would continue to give President Muhammadu Buhari the […]
News

Things will be better – Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed Nigerians for their efforts in ensuring that the country remained together in 60 years after independence in spite of multifarious challenges in the polity. Lawan made the statement in his Independence Anniversary message to mark the nation’s 60 years of attaining political independence from the Great Britain. He noted […]
News

Police order disarmament of prohibited firearms in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State police command yesterday ordered all commanding and supervisory officers of the command to identify, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals and groups carrying prohibited firearms in the state.   The directive came barely a week after Governor Samuel Ortom urged “the Federal Government to grant licence to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: