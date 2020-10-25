Kaigama frowns at stashed palliatives

…condemns looting, burning of properties by hoodlums

The Arch Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has raised eyebrows over the stashed palliatives in some states, despite the rising hunger in the country.

Kaigama in his Homily delivered on Sunday at St. Magdalene Parish, old Kutunku Abuja, also condemned the rising cases of arson and looting of properties by hoodlums and miscreants under the cover of the #EndSARS protest.

While raising concerns over the level of hypocrisy by some Nigerians, he said there was need to create a society that cares and love one another and does not consider any one as being useless. second class, an outcast; less valuable, less educated, less civilized or less human.

In his words: “I am very saddened by the news of uncivilized conduct of looting and arson that have gone on in parts of the country these past days. The youths embarked on a peaceful protest demanding an end to police brutality, the protection of lives, decorum in conduct by those in authority, accountability, good governance, etc.

”Following the protests, some youths have been gunned down. Miscreants and hoodlums hiding under the #Endsars. movement have destroyed very valuable private and public properties across the country.

“I feel so sad about what is happening in our nation. We keep preaching love over and over. We are very religious; we hear sermons, preached every Sunday in churches and in mosques on Fridays, yet we return home forgetting that we should be kind, patient, gentle and forgiving to one another.

“Look at what we do to one another. It is not just about the militants who kill, kidnappers who kidnap, bandits who terrorize, but how even we normal people treat ourselves or our neighbours.

“In the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest, miscreants and hoodlums are destroying everything they find. We saw foodstuff stashed in stores and not distributed to the hungry poor even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Where is the love we preach and hear about so often?”

On the recent endorsement of same sex civil union by Pope Francis, the Cleric maintained that the Pope’s action was done out of love for humanity as Jesus commanded, and not because he loves the sin in itself.

