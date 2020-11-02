News

Kaigama: Nigeria driven by tribal sentiments

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Archbishop of Abuja, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday broke his silence on the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest, describing it a litmus test for leaders, which if not properly handled, would portend greater danger for the country. Kaigama stated this during a homily at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Holy Ghost Parish, Makurdi.

 

He said the action of the youths was a clear demonstration of what the Catholic Bishop’s Conference (CBC) had been talking about, expressing the hope that their protests would awake the political will in the leaders and in everyone who should do something about it.

 

He said: “Let us not pretend that there is no problem in the country. Let us not behave like the Ostrich that buries its head in the sand and behave like there is no danger. “There is danger. The brutality we are suffering in the hands of the police is enough and the youths have said it.

 

“The Catholic conference has been saying it. Stop corruption, stop corruption so that the wealth of the nation can go round. We kept saying that but they didn’t listen. Now, the youth has said it. I hope it will wake us all and I hope that the next political dispensation will be a different one.

 

“Not of selfish interest but with values. We have been driven by selfish, self-centered materialistic interest, by religious, tribal partisan political sentiments and that is why we can’t grow. We make one step forward and three steps backwards, the youths are determined to change this.

