News Top Stories

Kaigama: Nigeria’s multidimensional violence shameful, painful

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

…says poverty, social deprivation behind violence

 

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the multidimensional violence across the country as shameful and painful.

 

In a Homily delivered at St. Anthony Jabi yesterday in Abuja, he lamented that the high rate of poverty and social deprivation were the major reasons behind the incessant violence being witnessed nationwide.

 

Kaigama criticised the selfish attitudes of Nigerian leaders and electoral officers who feed fat on the dividends of democracy and the hypocritical attitudes of Nigerians.

 

He said: “Nigeria is reckoned as one of the most religious nations on earth. Our places of worship are often filled with worshippers, but our daily actions reflect a wide discrepancy from the tenets of the religions we profess.

 

“Despite our religiosity, we continue to witness an acute rise in the number of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and militants, not to talk of corrupt officials. We price evil over good, laud violence over peace and personal economic interests over collective nation building.

 

“We are faced with consuming insecurity, excruciating poverty, spiraling unemployment and the arbitrary destruction of human lives.

 

It is very painful and shameful that a country blessed with abundant  resources, so endowed with intellectuals, professionals of eminent credentials, and a hardworking people should suffer the kind of crippling poverty and social deprivation that give birth to multidimensional violence.

 

“We should ask God for the grace of renewal, fruitful governance and a godly management of our resources, devoid of individualism, nepotism, bigotry, etc.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCC suspends SIM card sales, threatens sanctions

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators in the country to suspend sales of Subscrib-er Identity Module (SIM) cards. Failure to comply with this directive, according to NCC, may lead to strict sanctions on telcos, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license. The suspension, the telecoms regulator said, is to allow […]
News

Oshiomhole’s 17 lawmakers raise the alarm over attack plot

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The group of 17 factional lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly loyal to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met yesterday amid tight security in Benin, the state capital. They alleged that there were plots to attack them by unspecified persons. The legislators later inaugurated seventeen committees for […]
News

FG earmarks N600bn interest-free loan for farmers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Minister: 2.4m rice growers’ll benefit from scheme   The Federal Government has set aside N600 billion to enhance farmers’ access to agricultural financing in the country.   About 2.4 million farmers were targeted to benefit from the interest-free facility, designed to encourage application of modern technologies in rice and cash crop cultivation.   Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica