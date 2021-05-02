News

Kaigama: Nigeria’s multidimensional violence shameful, painful

…says poverty, social deprivation behind violence

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the multidimensional violence across the country as shameful and painful.

In a Homily delivered at St. Anthony Jabi on Sunday in Abuja, he lamented that the high rate of poverty and social deprivation were the major reasons behind the incessant violence being witnessed nationwide.
Kaigama criticised the selfish attitudes of Nigerian leaders and electoral officers who feed fat on the dividends of democracy, and the hypocritical attitudes of Nigerians.
He said: “Nigeria is reckoned as one of the most religious nations on earth. Our places of worship are often filled with worshippers, but our daily actions reflect a wide discrepancy from the tenets of the religions we profess.
“Despite our religiosity, we continue to witness an acute rise in the numbers of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and militants, not to talk of corrupt officials. We price evil over good, laud violence over peace and personal economic interests over collective nation building.
“We are faced with consuming insecurity, excruciating poverty, spiralling unemployment and the arbitrary destruction of human lives. It is very painful and shameful that a country blessed with abundant resources, so endowed with intellectuals, professionals of eminent credentials, and a hard working people should suffer the kind of crippling poverty and social deprivation that give birth to multidimensional violence.
“We should ask God for the grace of renewal, fruitful governance and a godly management of our resources, devoid of individualism, nepotism, bigotry, etc.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
