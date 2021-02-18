News

Kaigama: Public funds are diverted without sense of guilt

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Archbishop, Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed displeasure over the conduct of public officials, who divert public funds meant for the poor and national development, without feeling any sense of guilt. Kaigama made this known in a Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral to mark this year’s Ash Wednesday, which signifies the beginning of the 2021 Lenten season.

The Cleric noted that based on the Scriptures, only those who realise and recognise God as the author and provider of all they have and have become, could be said to be wise. He added that every man was required to practice true religion and not the outward display to deceive others of being godly. According to him, the 40 days “Fruitful” Lent season should be a time to purity of heart, intentions and actions but most importantly, a period of interior conversion to seek for God’s forgiveness to be made clean ahead of the feast of the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

He said: “It is only God who controls times and seasons. They belong to Him. The National Assembly, the Presidency, the security chiefs, the Judiciary and the most powerful and rich people cannot change night to day; turn back or fast forward the hand of the clock, making today to become yesterday or yesterday to become tomorrow. ” Scripture says you are wise only when you realize and recognize that God is the author of life, the world and all we have that sometimes lead us to become too proud of our achievements. Aware that all we have and are, come from God, our attitude should turn to that of humility, honour and obedience to Him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Obaseki, Shaibu sworn-in for second term

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than four other governors witnessed the inauguration of Edo Governor Godiwn Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu for second term in office. The inauguration took place at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City. In attendance at the inauguration were governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Nyesom […]
News

Ikpeazu lauds FG’s public works programme, tasks beneficiaries on improved livelihood

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has enjoined beneficiaries of the 774,000 Federal Government extended Special Public Works programme in the state to utilize the opportunity to improve their livelihood. In his speech, during inauguration in Umuahia, Ikpeazu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem said his administration was always mindful of […]
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica