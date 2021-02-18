Kaigama: Public funds are diverted without sense of guilt

The Archbishop, Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed displeasure over the conduct of public officials, who divert public funds meant for the poor and national development, without feeling any sense of guilt. Kaigama made this known in a Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral to mark this year’s Ash Wednesday, which signifies the beginning of the 2021 Lenten season.

The Cleric noted that based on the Scriptures, only those who realise and recognise God as the author and provider of all they have and have become, could be said to be wise. He added that every man was required to practice true religion and not the outward display to deceive others of being godly. According to him, the 40 days “Fruitful” Lent season should be a time to purity of heart, intentions and actions but most importantly, a period of interior conversion to seek for God’s forgiveness to be made clean ahead of the feast of the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

He said: “It is only God who controls times and seasons. They belong to Him. The National Assembly, the Presidency, the security chiefs, the Judiciary and the most powerful and rich people cannot change night to day; turn back or fast forward the hand of the clock, making today to become yesterday or yesterday to become tomorrow. ” Scripture says you are wise only when you realize and recognize that God is the author of life, the world and all we have that sometimes lead us to become too proud of our achievements. Aware that all we have and are, come from God, our attitude should turn to that of humility, honour and obedience to Him.

