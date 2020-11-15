Kaigama tackles FG over dependence on oil, foreign aid, others

The Arch Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria must pay more attention on building human capacity and productive ventures rather than on oil, foreign aid and borrowing from other countries.

In his Homily delivered on Sunday at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Sabon Lugbe in Abuja, he raised concerns over the nation’s failure to make the needed sacrifices.

Kaigama, who chided the Federal Government on its inability to provide adequate and good job opportunities for its citizens especially the youths, asked government to deliver on its promises.

In his words: “As a country we must channel our resources into human capacity building and productive ventures instead of our overdependence on oil, foreign aid and aggressive borrowing from other countries.

“We are blessed with huge agricultural potentials to make us self-reliant and our youth gainfully employed, and there is no reason to be referred to as the poverty capital of the world. Why we don’t progress well is because we fail to make the necessary sacrifices and transparency that could propel us to greatness

“Many Nigerians are thriving abroad but at home people with good brains and skills are frustrated because of the deficiency of social infrastructure, technical equipment, coupled with corrupt practices.

“Our leaders should provide the conducive environment and help people who have gifts to employ them for the good of fellow Nigerians

“I therefore call on our leaders to generate good job opportunities and create avenues for skills acquisition so that our youth can nourish our country with their great talents.

“I pray that the jobs that have been promised to youths by the Federal Government will not end up being for family and friends of those who matter.”

Kaigama, however, admonished Nigerian youths to sit up, engage in voluntary services in order to developed their skills in the smallest way they can instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

