Kaigama: Those who misuse public funds should repent

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, on Tuesday released a code of conduct for Nigerians of all cadres in 2021 with a warning that those who misuse government funds through corruption should repent like the biblical Zacchaeus the tax collector.

According to him, it would be through such repentance that poverty could be conquered in the country.

According to him, Nigerians should exhibit an attitudinal change, while both the “ordinary” Nigerians and “the privileged and influential Nigerians behave and do things positively different, with the fear of God.”

Kaigama in his New Year Message for 2021 entitled, ‘Relying on divine providence’, said, “in the face of an uncertain future, our hope as Christians is rooted in what in Christian spirituality we refer to as Divine Providence.”

He said: “Those who misuse government funds through corruption should repent like Zacchaeus, the tax collector (cf. Luke 19), so that poverty can be conquered.

“In this New Year, please, see a brother or sister in every Nigerian you meet. Promise not to hurt or look down on another human being. No matter the unemployment and poverty rate, compatriots should stop kidnapping fellow human beings for money, not to talk of taking their lives, because every human life is sacred.

“Those who rob others of their valuable property should stop. Those who exploit helpless victims in our police stations, courts, institutions, highways and offices must stop.

“The Encyclical challenges us to see the poor and to see what our present political, economic, and social systems are doing to them. The rich are getting richer, the powerful are getting more powerful, and the poor are growing poorer and losing what little power they had.

“Taking a cue from the Holy Father, in the New Year, Christians should exhibit a greater sense of solidarity in pursuing the common good, and foster a sense of greater empathy for those who are especially vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people with disabilities, and the poor who frequently have a lower quality of health, to say nothing of the people who are on the margins and dying from the COVID-19 pandemic and other preventable medical conditions.

“As Christians, we see the New Year as symbolic anticipation of that eternal day when all things will be made new. Only if we keep Christ at the very centre of our existence can we ever hope to know the joy and happiness that nothing and no one can take from us. Undoubtedly, the New Year will bring its share of surprises.

“Maybe one of the surprises of 2021 will be that this New Year exceeds expectations. As we begin the New Year, I am optimistic that it will be a better year and the storms of 2020 will be over.

“Dear brothers and sisters, my exhortation to you is not the fruit of philosophical ponderings, political or social analysis, but of a simple prayerful reflection. It is an encouragement to leaders to do more, and not to be afraid of correction or criticism; citizens should adhere to and be guided by the words of our national anthem.

“Christians and members of other religions should be faithful and charitable, so that we can witness a transformation in all spheres of our private and national life, in this way, peace will flow like a river and justice and progress will follow.”

