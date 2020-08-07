News

Kaigama: Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging states into greater poverty

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comments Off on Kaigama: Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging states into greater poverty

…asks Danjuma, Akume, others to intervene

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said the recurring violence between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states, was plunging the already impoverished states into greater poverty. Kaigama, who spoke in Abuje urged elder statesmen and political leaders in both states, including Retired General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Paul Unongo, former governors of Benue State, Senator George Akume and Gabriel Suswam, to individually and collectively calm the nerves of the aggrieved ethnic groups. The archbishop made this known at a Women Peace Building Conference, organised by the Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM) with the theme: ‘Tiv and Jukun Women: Veritable Instruments in the Search for Peaceful Coexistence.” Disturbed by the tensed relationship between both ethnic groups, the archbishop raised concerns that the lingering crisis could keep investors away from what he described as “cultural heritage and the gifts of nature abundantly endowed to them in the areas they inhabit.”

While stressing the importance of women in restoring peace to troubled areas, the cleric said due to their moral and emotional advantage, women had the capacity to encourage and ensure their husbands, children and relations dropped arms and embrace forgiveness and peace. He said: “Dear Tiv and Jukun women, please tell your children, husbands or relations to drop the arms; they should avoid prejudices and stigmatisation, and learn to forgive and see in one another the image and likeness of God.

The negative social consequences of the conflicts inflicted on one another have not and will never be helpful to anyone. “Destruction and killings seem to have become a constant scenario! Suspicion, distrust and hatred are so strong that some Jukun and Tiv persons are allergic to the name of the other.

“I wish to call on federal and state governments to seriously check the recurring crisis, which instead of promoting positive, viable agricultural activities in the area to attract investors, plunge the populations into greater and greater poverty.

Youths seem to look forward to the next crisis, having no employment options.” Kaigama, who also urged elder statesmen, religious, community and political leaders to speak the language of peace instead of war by avoiding inciting statements, however, advised clergymen to desist from escalating the crisis by getting sentimentally involved. He said it was important for “Priests to remain neutral, non-partisan and not to act as ethnic champions, but rather offering prayers, promoting reconciliation and witnessing on how to forgive.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC probe: Reps fault CBN, AGF over N81.5bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives on Wednesday carpeted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Accountant-General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation for allegedly approving the spending of N81.5 billion on audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between January and June 2020. The lawmakers at an investigative hearing on the ongoing forensic […]
News

COVID-19 may cost UK govt. £192bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK’s budget watchdog has revised sharply higher its projections for the cost of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and warned the country remains on track for its worst economic slump in 300 years. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it now expected the chancellor’s support programmes for the economy – […]
News Top Stories

FIRS: Nigeria rakes in N80bn from stamp duties

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

Commercial bank remits N1.2bn in July   Stamp Duties collection fetched Nigeria N80 billion yearly as against average N17 billion, N18 billion the country was earning previously, the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) has said. Its Executive Chairman, Mohammed Nami, disclosed this yesterday during a live appearance on Kaakaki, a programme of the Africa Independent […]

%d bloggers like this: