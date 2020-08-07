Kaigama: Tiv-Jukun crisis plunging states into greater poverty

…asks Danjuma, Akume, others to intervene

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday said the recurring violence between Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups of Benue and Taraba states, was plunging the already impoverished states into greater poverty. Kaigama, who spoke in Abuje urged elder statesmen and political leaders in both states, including Retired General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Paul Unongo, former governors of Benue State, Senator George Akume and Gabriel Suswam, to individually and collectively calm the nerves of the aggrieved ethnic groups. The archbishop made this known at a Women Peace Building Conference, organised by the Foundation for Peace, Hope and Conflict Management (FPHCM) with the theme: ‘Tiv and Jukun Women: Veritable Instruments in the Search for Peaceful Coexistence.” Disturbed by the tensed relationship between both ethnic groups, the archbishop raised concerns that the lingering crisis could keep investors away from what he described as “cultural heritage and the gifts of nature abundantly endowed to them in the areas they inhabit.”

While stressing the importance of women in restoring peace to troubled areas, the cleric said due to their moral and emotional advantage, women had the capacity to encourage and ensure their husbands, children and relations dropped arms and embrace forgiveness and peace. He said: “Dear Tiv and Jukun women, please tell your children, husbands or relations to drop the arms; they should avoid prejudices and stigmatisation, and learn to forgive and see in one another the image and likeness of God.

The negative social consequences of the conflicts inflicted on one another have not and will never be helpful to anyone. “Destruction and killings seem to have become a constant scenario! Suspicion, distrust and hatred are so strong that some Jukun and Tiv persons are allergic to the name of the other.

“I wish to call on federal and state governments to seriously check the recurring crisis, which instead of promoting positive, viable agricultural activities in the area to attract investors, plunge the populations into greater and greater poverty.

Youths seem to look forward to the next crisis, having no employment options.” Kaigama, who also urged elder statesmen, religious, community and political leaders to speak the language of peace instead of war by avoiding inciting statements, however, advised clergymen to desist from escalating the crisis by getting sentimentally involved. He said it was important for “Priests to remain neutral, non-partisan and not to act as ethnic champions, but rather offering prayers, promoting reconciliation and witnessing on how to forgive.

