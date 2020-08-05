Kaigama to Christians: You’ve right to protect, defend yourselves

Disturbed by the spate of killings in some parts of the country, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that Christians like everybody else, have a right to protect and defend themselves from harm. It will be recalled that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in reaction to the incessant killings in southern Kaduna, Benue, Taraba and few other states targeting Christians, had recently advocated the use of self defense. Speaking yedtrrday in Abuja, Kaigama, who faulted the failure of the Nigerian government in protecting the people from the wanton killing by suspected herdsmen and bandits’, clarified that biblical teachings was only against taking up arms in aggression.

The cleric, who blamed the social unrest and the insecurity affecting the nation on injustice, urged government at all levels to intensify efforts in protecting the people from criminal elements seeking death and destruction, by using dialogue, justice and reconciliation to avert attacks and counter-attacks. He said: “In my Catholic theology, we were taught about selfdefense, that one who is unjustly attacked by an aggressor, has the right to defend himself or herself. Even our Biology tells us: If somebody tries to punch your eyes, the natural thing is to shut your eyes or turn the hand away. That is self-defense. “So we ask people never to take up arms in aggression against anybody. But if somebody is attacking you and killing your mother, father, children; and burning your house, your farms, all that you own and work for in life, it would be absolute naivety to say that you will just sit there and he finishes destroying everything you have and own because you are a man of peace.

“We don’t encourage people to take up arms and to do anything horrible. But when you are being attacked, in our Catholic teaching, you have the right to protect yourself, defend your family, defend your house, and so on. But you don’t have the right to take off rifles to go on the street and start killing people for no just cause, just because you are angry with them. That we don’t promote. “We rather advise that if you are annoyed, if you are angry over something, let us seek reconciliation and dialogue. This, we advise.”

He further added: “Killing human beings is criminal. It is a grievous sin and totally ungodly. It’s so sad the way we kill in this county, it does not portray the country in good light. “So, I am sad that the killings have not stopped. I am not sure that enough is being done at all levels to bring these killings to a comprehensive stop. “Unjust attacks call for self-defence. This is in line with theological principles. It is naivety to sit back and be killed, because you’re a man of peace. “We don’t encourage attacking people for no just cause, but you can defend yourself. Above all, we urge for dialogue and reconciliation,” Kaigama said.

