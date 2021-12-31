Kaigama to FG: Dialogue with separatist agitators

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. (Dr.) Ignatius Kaigama, has advised the Federal Government to stem the tide of ethnic and religious separatist agitations in the country by engaging the agitators in sincere dialogue.

Kaigama, in his New Year message, also advised those fanning the embers of discord and division for political gain to stop, adding that this is the only credible way to prove to their followers that they are honestly committed to a united and indivisible Nigeria built on justice and equity to all.

The prelate said those who are tempted to choose crime and violence as the only way to draw attention to their plight should rethink, because: “We must first have a country before thinking of our wellbeing.”

Archbishop Kaigama reflected on the events of the passing year and said Nigerians should be grateful to God for keeping them alive.

He said: “There is definitely a lot to be grateful for this year. “For a start, the Lord has spared us and our nation from the adverse effects of the COVID- 19 health scare.

This has happened in spite of our illpreparedness, the despicable state of our health institutions and our complete dependence on foreign nations and agencies both for coping strategies and for critical life-saving vaccines.

“Moreover, our home grown problems of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic separatist agitations presented a perfect scene, tilting towards a disastrous end of apocalyptic proportions. Yet Nigeria has wobbled along, deeply divided but still one country.

“Although we are still a long way from that perfect harmony built on justice and equity, we still have God to thank for saving us from a catastrophe that seemed so inevitable only months ago.”

Kaigama stated that Nigeria’s greatest asset remains the people, andadvisedthegovernment not to forget the people while building the needed infrastructure.

The prelate stated that although so many opportunities have been wasted in the past, he expressed the hope that 2022 will be better, as “future belongs only to those who dare to hope.

