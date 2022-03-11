Kaigama to lead Easter pilgrimage to Rome, others

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has said the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja His Grace, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, would lead the 2021 main/2022 Easter pilgrimage to Israel, Rome, Greece and Jordan as spiritual Father. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, while addressing the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria in their first plenary at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria. He appreciated the Catholic Church Worldwide for their services to God and humanity in making sure the Christian Holy Sites in the world were preserved. According to a statement made available to journalists by the Infor-mation Officer NCPC Media and Public Relations Unit, Mrs. Kande Ibrahim, the NCPC boss also lauded the Catholic Church for putting time and resources in preservation and building cathedrals and maintenance of its facilities to make sure history is preserved. He said: “In my One year Eight months in office I must commend the leadership of the Catholic Church worldwide for making sure most Christian Holy sites in the world are well kept and preserved.

