Kaigama to Nigerians: We must work for good, unity

As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has challenged Nigerians to work towards the good and unity of the country.

 

Kaigama, who delivered a Homily at the Chaplaincy of Our Lady, Queen of Good Health, Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, yesterday, urged community and religious leaders to strive towards translating the teachings of their noble religions into acts of genuine love and generosity. His words: “On October 1st we shall be celebrating our country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

 

We must all continue to work for the good of Nigeria and for the unity of Nigerians.”

 

Kaigama, who said he had been celebrating Holy Masses in urban and rural churches, sometimes without congregations, to inspire hope and pray for the well-being of the people since he relocated permanently from Jos to Abuja at the peak of COVID- 19 pandemic lockdown in April, challenged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper by simply showing interest and concerns in their welfare and well-being when the need arises.

 

He made reference to scriptural verse, James 2:15-16, in which St James asked: “Suppose you see a brother or sister who has no food or clothing, and you say, ‘Good-bye and have a good day; stay warm and eat well’, but then you don’t give that person any food or clothing.

 

What good does that do?” “Our religious piety should not only be visible and felt on Sundays in the church or on Fridays in the mosque, but daily and everywhere.”

 

The cleric, who thanked COVID-19 for teaching the world a great lesson of common humanity, extended the Holy Father, Pope Francis’ appreciation to health care workers for their sacrifices for the sick; an act through which the patients could feel the presence of Christ.

 

“One of the very great lessons of COVID-19 is that we see ourselves with the lens of a common humanity. “The tiny virus defying medical and scientific prowess has hopefully brought home the lesson of our inter-dependence. One other big lesson is the imperative for political authorities to improve health care to benefit the poor,” Kaigama said.

