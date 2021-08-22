Kaigama wants past insurgents’ rehabilitation programme reviewed

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has advised the Federal Government and relevant security outfits to critically review past rehabilitation and reintegration programmes organised for repentant insurgents, to avoid a replica of the current situation playing out in Afghanistan in the nearest future.

Archbishop Kaigama in a message made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, drew attention to possible reasons for the sudden mass surrender of over 200 Boko Haram fighters to the Nigerian military recently, noting that sincere remorse for atrocities committed should be shown and willingness to make genuine amendments expressed.

Stressing the importance of having communities accept the “repentant” insurgents who have carried out wanton destructions which led to the death and displacement of millions, the cleric urged both Muslim and Christian organisations to engage in fruitful conversations to address key national issues rather than cause division and disaffection amongst both faiths.

He said: “A typical example of how dangerous the massive surrender of the insurgents could turn out if not properly handled or reviewed is already happening in Afghanistan with the Taliban taking over the country after withdrawal of the United States troops. It is understandable that not everything can be made public for security reasons; however, community acceptance is of essence in this instance. We need to understand the gaps that allowed previously rehabilitated insurgents to escape or act as spies.

“Another critical factor is to understand the true reasons behind the massive surrender this time. Various stories have emerged in this regard; nevertheless, the official one is that they are running from the heavy military artillery bombardment to save their lives.

“Meanwhile, the possibility of extreme hunger especially in this raining season and the reality of the recent internal conflicts that resulted in the killing of Shekau and the victory of killing top commanders by the Nigerian Army are evidently possible critical factors in the massive surrender.

“As good students of history will concur, the only way to end conflicts such as this one is through forgiveness, negotiations, rehabilitation and the dispensation of justice. We must choose between continuations of a decade-long insurgency that continues to claim lives or forgive and work towards rebuilding our lost glories.

“The Federal Government should not be seen to be handling the Boko Haram debacle with kid gloves whereas visiting with the full might of its power on people with similar agitations in other parts of the country.

“Boko Haram has grown at a time when there are many national issues that draw anger and feed the group. The casualty figures at this stage may be difficult to compute and any estimates given can only be conservative in nature. The full human cost of the war is much greater, already; many more have died from the indirect effects of the conflict such as damage to agriculture, water, trade, food and healthcare.

“Nigeria’s war with Boko Haram has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people dependent on aid. Destruction and displacement have set back development in the region by decades, and continued conflict will only further scar the region.”

