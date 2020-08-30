Kaigama: We must continue to pray for Nigeria

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Nigerians not to relent in fervent prayers until corruption, the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases were totally eradicated from the country.

Delivering his Sunday homily at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Utako, Abuja, Kaigama, who advised Nigerians not to be discouraged if answers to national prayers seemed to be delayed, gave assurances that God would grant answers to every prayer rendered, in his own time.

While noting that millions of Christians want to enjoy divine miracles and get instant answers to myriad of problems, he said it was also necessary to understand there would be dark moments and some suffering may not go away no matter how much we pray.

In his words: “We have been praying for many years now has Nigeria gone out of distress, has corruption been eradicated out of Nigeria? But we still continue to pray.

“Nigeria is our country we must continue to pray and one day God will hear our prayers and all will be well with Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We have been praying since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted that God should take away this disease. We still need to keep praying after all we have prayed before that God should take away Ebola he heard our prayers.”

The Cleric, who attributed the recent victory against wild polio virus in Nigeria and Africa to the hard work of government, individuals experts and the efficacy of prayers, noted that malaria and lassa fever infections were on the decline as a result of fervent prayers over the years.

