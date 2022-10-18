Business

Kalabash enters aviation sector with ‘Pay Small Small’

Kalabash, a new entrant into the rapidly expanding BNPL fintech space, has unveiled Pay Small Small, a product that allows all passengers to enjoy great travel deals and prices by paying as little as 25 percent of the total cost as a down payment to lock in travel fares and splitting the rest into convenient installments.

 

Kalabash’s Pay Small Small product aims to alleviate traveler burdens by allowing them to lock in more affordable ticket prices and pay the remaining installments. Targeted at travelers and intending travelers, Pay Small Small is a flexible travel payment plan that allows customers to lock down great travel deals.

Its installment options allow customers to plan their travel from 24 hours to 6 months in advance. Customers, who book ahead of time, can take advantage of lower fares. Checkout is simple, and no credit checks are required because all customers have access to the payment plan.

 

The Chief Executive Officer, Ladi Ojuri, stated that “Kalabash is positioned to transform businesses across Africa and drive growth within the travel sector by making customer acquisition faster, more affordable, and more efficient.”

It will be supported by best practices for security and compliance, making transactions less vulnerable to fraud, errors, and other risks.” Kalabash’s Pay Small Small is currently available on www. wakanow.com, and www.airpeace. com

 

